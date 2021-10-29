West Virginia can keep its country roads; Western Maryland is already home | READER COMMENTARY

Come to Md. instead, ‘you sure as the dickens won’t regret it!’
In reply to the invitation of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice that the Maryland counties of Garrett, Alleghany, and Washington counties leave Maryland to join his state (“West Virginia governor endorses annexing Western Maryland: ‘You sure as the dickens won’t ever regret it!’,” Oct. 22), I propose a counteroffer: that the West Virginia counties of Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan join Maryland. I would quote Governor Justice’s words as reasons for West Virginians to join us Marylanders: “Why in the world wouldn’t you want to come? You sure as the dickens won’t regret it!”
Charles W. Mitchell Parkton
Work it out in Annapolis, Western Maryland
The fact that the governor of West Virginia would welcome the Western Maryland counties is of no surprise (“West Virginia governor endorses annexing Western Maryland: ‘You sure as the dickens won’t ever regret it!’,” Oct. 22). According to Wikipedia, West Virginia is among the poorest states in the nation, with a 2015 per capita income of $23,450. I assume that Gov. Justice hopes that federal funds will accompany the counties. But I seriously doubt the counties will enhance their economic status by moving from Maryland to West Virginia.
But the fact that several Maryland legislators, most of whom are now backtracking, would even propose such a stupid move like seceding to West Virginia, indicates some serious problems in Western Maryland, and it would behoove Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take a serious look at the problems that would drive such a move.
Work it out in Annapolis, Western Maryland and don’t jump from the frying pan into the fire.
Stas Chrzanowski Baltimore
The legislature would never give up part of the state
Western Maryland joining Western Virginia has an insurmountable legal problem: Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution requires the Maryland legislature to agree to a change in the state’s borders (“West Virginia governor endorses annexing Western Maryland: ‘You sure as the dickens won’t ever regret it!’,” Oct. 22). There is zero chance that the General Assembly would give up part of the state, and that would be true even if Republicans controlled the legislature. The Congress would also have to approve. The idea is also nonsense. While some people claim the state government ignores Western Maryland, in fact it delivers the full range of state government services throughout the state.
Vic Simon, Baltimore
Go ahead and leave, but my ‘Golden Age’ park pass better still be usable
Three Western Maryland counties are ready to leave the state of Maryland and hook up with West Virginia (”Dan Rodricks: A Western Maryland split to West Virginia would be expensive as well as foolish,” Oct. 24). Not a problem for me with one HUGE exception. I have a Golden Age Pass courtesy of the Maryland Park Service. This pass entitles the bearer to free day use and half price camping at all Maryland State Parks. Now according to Destination Maryland, the Official Maryland Travel Magazine, “With 17 state parks, three state forests and more lakefront land than you’ll find anywhere else in Maryland, Western Maryland features plenty of idyllic spots for you to pitch your tent.” Well regardless of which state these three counties decide to camp out with in the future, I expect to continue visiting the 17 state parks currently residing in Western Maryland and I expect to do it for free — today, tomorrow and until I’m too golden aged to visit anymore.
Linda Schwartz, Baltimore
Statistics show Maryland is a better place to live
Legislators from Maryland’s three western most counties — Garrett, Allegheny and Washington — have requested that they be absorbed into West Virginia, and West Virginia Gov. Jim justice is welcoming that move, arguing that West Virginia is almost like Heaven. Well, a quick Google search of state rankings reveals a quite different picture of conditions in West Virginia. For example, 16% of people in West Virginia live in poverty, placing that state 46 out of 50; Maryland, meanwhile, is third from the top with 9% of its population in poverty. In other rankings from among 50 states, West Virginia ranks 45th in education, 48th in economy and 50th, the very bottom, in infrastructure. West Virginia’s economy is dominated by coal mining, a rapidly declining activity. In overall rankings, West Virginia is No. 47 out of 50, while Maryland stands at No. 6. So one must ask oneself: Why in heavens name would anyone wish to move from Maryland to West Virginia?
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
Maryland will keep the counties, but the western legislators are free to go
What a marvelous idea from somewhere within the inner depths of our rural Republican lawmakers. Rare indeed is such a display of loyalty and respect for our great Maryland heritage. But annexing our three western counties to a neighboring state? Think of all the administrative hassles, reams of paperwork, need for congressional approval, etc., so abhorrent to true conservative values. A much simpler solution: Instead of dragging the counties with them, our five disillusioned legislators can simply move to West Virginia themselves, not only freeing their encumbered spirits from the oppressive Maryland environment but also doing the rest of the state a favor by removing future potential sources of such birdbrain ideas as this one. Moreover, if they really wanted to do the state a favor, they could take U.S. House Rep. Andy Harris with them.
Bernard Lewis, Catonsville
Baltimore City can relate with unwanted feeling
Dear Western Maryland, I am sorry you are feeling forgotten and misunderstood. Your plight spurned me into a Googling frenzy on what could possibly cause this secession calamity. As I learned more about your counties, it brought to mind conversations I had with my young children, disgruntled about their living conditions in our household. When these secessionist children demanded to live with someone else, anyone but the tyrants they had been chained to by an unfortunate condition of their lineage. I said “Sure, let’s put an ad in the paper”: New family sought for two children who come with these qualities: Refuse to clean room, grumble at washing dishes, continuously poke and prod each other in car, lie about finishing homework and deny importance of writing thank you notes to generous relatives.
Now, I will ask Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties: Why do you think West Virginia wants you? West Virginia is among the poorest states in the Union. They have devastating problems with rural poverty, lack of good health care and unemployment. No, they don’t want some of the poorest counties in Maryland to exacerbate their already existing problems. Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties have high poverty rates above, their local hospitals are ranked low, teenage pregnancy rates are above the national average, vaccination rates are some of the lowest in Maryland (which boast some of the highest rates in the United States). Bachelor’s degree rates in Western Maryland are low; while the rest of the state ranks among the tops in the nation in higher education.
Now, who makes policy and lobbies for services to your counties? Your legislators do, so you might want to rethink whom you are voting for and what their abilities are because clearly, they are failing you. Western Marylanders need better leadership not some secessionist scum up on a soapbox with time-wasting, diversionary shenanigans that take the place of good governance. Blaming someone else for your own endemic problems is an embarrassingly easy way out. As a Baltimore City resident, I know this too well (right Brandon Scott?).
This of course is a snarky antidote from a sarcastic Mom, who loves her children and Western Maryland. Our Western most counties are an essential part of Maryland (the handle to our pot!). I find solace in your rural mountainous intense green beauty when I need relief from the urban woes of Baltimore City, which are numerous, and no one wants us either.
Katy Greene Davis, Fells Point