West Virginia can keep its country roads; Western Maryland is already home | READER COMMENTARY

Legislators from Maryland’s three western most counties — Garrett, Allegheny and Washington — have requested that they be absorbed into West Virginia, and West Virginia Gov. Jim justice is welcoming that move, arguing that West Virginia is almost like Heaven. Well, a quick Google search of state rankings reveals a quite different picture of conditions in West Virginia. For example, 16% of people in West Virginia live in poverty, placing that state 46 out of 50; Maryland, meanwhile, is third from the top with 9% of its population in poverty. In other rankings from among 50 states, West Virginia ranks 45th in education, 48th in economy and 50th, the very bottom, in infrastructure. West Virginia’s economy is dominated by coal mining, a rapidly declining activity. In overall rankings, West Virginia is No. 47 out of 50, while Maryland stands at No. 6. So one must ask oneself: Why in heavens name would anyone wish to move from Maryland to West Virginia?