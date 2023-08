Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch was 106-year-old Orioles fan, Arthur Green of Baltimore. He fought in WWII and Korean War and had the privilege of watching Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Lou Gehrig play in person.

Please preserve the picture of Orioles fan Arthur Green’s 106-year-old hand holding a first-pitch ball (“Throwing out the first pitch at 106 years old,” Aug. 27). Green fought in World War II and Korea, and he saw Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson and countless other immortals, as now is he, in action. That is about as good as it gets.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

