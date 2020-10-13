USS Cole tribute raises hopes USS Liberty will one day be honored as well | COMMENTARY

Admiral Grady’s fitting tribute to the sailors of the USS Cole (“USS Cole attack showed nation’s resolve,” Oct. 12) raised the faint hope that we may yet see some long overdue recognition for the sailors killed and wounded in another dastardly attack on another U.S. naval vessel. I refer of course to the USS Liberty. This clearly marked ship, flying the U.S. flag, was attacked for over two hours in international waters by Israeli naval and air forces resulting in the loss of life for 34 of our sailors and the wounding of 174 others. This 1967 incident has over the years been largely swept under the rug. Perhaps Admiral Grady’s comments will inspire others in our navy’s high command to at last honor those brave sailors who lost their lives so brutally and so needlessly.