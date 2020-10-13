It’s time to find a safe way to reopen Baltimore City schools | COMMENTARY

We must respect individual teacher’s reasonable concerns regarding COVID. We can’t expect those in high risk categories to enter the classroom, and we must do all we can to protect each and every teacher who does return. Never has it been clearer just how essential — if I may use that word — our teachers are for the health and well-being of our kids, our families and our communities. As a member of a labor union and an essential employee, I have been reporting for work throughout the pandemic. My job requires me to enter crowded spaces, travel all over the country (including to COVID hot spots) and to work in close proximity to others. This is not completely safe; completely safe does not exist. Sometimes we just have to find the safest way to undertake an inherently risky endeavor. It is time for the BTU and BCPS to come together to find the safest way to reopen our schools.