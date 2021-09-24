Not so fast on praise for Caves Valley PGA golf event | READER COMMENTARY

On one day of the August event, the heat index in the shade at the Caves Valley BMW PGA tournament was 110 degrees Fahrenheit. You would think that the golf association would provide free water for all of the fans who paid $50 or more to attend said tournament. Not the case, as they charged $5.50 cents per bottle of water and did not allow water to be brought onto the course. Of course, the millionaire pros and their amateur, billionaire, playing guests were sucking all the free water they wanted. Downright immoral on the part of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, and they should be sued for not providing a safe environment for their fans.