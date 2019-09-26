‘Squeegee kids’ should be in school, not on streets

I am an African American senior citizen who drives on President Street Monday through Friday. I’ve seen a number of potentially dangerous encounters with the “squeegee kids.” No, they haven’t intimidated me. They often harass Caucasians. This really bothers me.
I wonder why many of these school-age kids are not in school. When I was younger, truant officers would make sure my peers and I were in school during school hours. I am really afraid for these kids, as well as drivers. Eventually someone is going to be hurt or possibly killed.
I beg the mayor, City Council, Baltimore City Public Schools to please do something soon!
Connie A. Bannister, Baltimore
