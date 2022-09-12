Cost of care: Sun readers weigh in on potential split between Hopkins Medicine and CareFirst insurance | READER COMMENTARY

View looking west along E. Fayette Street toward the Johns Hopkins Hospital complex, seen from the 1200 block of E. Baltimore Street. Jan. 18, 2022 p1 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Patients become pawns in Hopkins insurance dispute

Wow. Theodore L. DeWeese (interim dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine) and Kevin W. Sowers (president of Johns Hopkins Health System and Executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine) sent a breathtaking threat to patients of Johns Hopkins Medicine who hold CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield insurance (“Johns Hopkins warns it may split with CareFirst, Maryland’s largest insurer,” Sept. 8). DeWeese and Sowers stated in a letter that as soon as Dec. 5, 2022 the entire Hopkins system may cancel its contract with CareFirst thus leaving these patients without insurance coverage for existing relationships with clinicians and scheduled surgeries and treatment. In their language “leaving you to pay more to see your doctors, nurses and caregivers.”

Which part of “do no harm” comes into play in this wrestling match between two institutions? Are medical patients now just pawns for contract negotiations? Collateral damage? Or has bait-and-switch left the arena of retailers for health care?

Placing vulnerable patients in the middle, creating fear and anxiety over loss of access to lifesaving care, frightening people in need when they have neither power nor voice in the negotiations is beyond unnecessary.

This message was clearly timed to upset patients and families about to enter the insurance Open Enrollment season; I find this message offensive, extortionate, and unethical.

As a clinician who participates with insurance myself, I understand that some clinicians (and profit-driven systems like JHM) believe they are underpaid and under-compensated. However, we hold a moral imperative to serve and provide access to all in need and suffering. It is an honor and privilege to serve — and to operate without greed.

Hopkins proudly claims to be Maryland’s largest private employer and that “Johns Hopkins Medicine is a $9.7 billion integrated global health network” (hopkinsmedicine.org). I cannot imagine how Johns Hopkins Medicine, and its clinicians and ethicists, could have approved this fearmongering messaging, this blatant disregard of patient humanity and need for care, and these offensive, greed-based tactics. Why? Why put patients in the middle of a “negotiation” campaign?

I am sick to my stomach reading this and fearing for all the suddenly exposed people who rely upon your clinicians to support their lives.

— Susan A. Taylor, Greenbelt

Quality care costs; CareFirst should raise rates

It didn’t surprise me to read that Johns Hopkins may remove its doctors from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield’s insurance network. I had just received a statement of benefits from CareFirst for a recent cardiac procedure done at the main hospital. This statement clearly demonstrated why Hopkins might consider such a step.

The hours-long catheter ablation I had to resolve intractable tachycardia was a complicated procedure performed by an electrophysiologist assisted by a highly skilled team. It involved running laser-tipped wires through my veins to the heart using X-ray technology and then burning away the problem areas.

The electrophysiologist’s bill for professional medical services was $700. CareFirst reimbursed $113. For the X-ray portion of the bill, the charge was $200. CareFirst reimbursed $16. Overall, the bill was reduced by more than two-thirds.

Such payments are insulting to the doctors and dangerous for the thousands of patients who stand to lose access to them. Hopkins doctors provide some of the most highly specialized care in the area, and in some cases may be the only option. Carefirst’s lukewarm suggestion that it could help members find other providers ignores both this fact and the sheer number of patients involved.

CareFirst needs to do the right thing and raise its rates, both out of respect for the physicians and concern for their patients. It is not a poor organization. The Sun noted in 2017 that the CEO’s salary was difficult to calculate but that in 2003 it was more than $3 million, with incentives. Given this fact, one might ask whether CareFirst believes its executives are worth far more than the doctors who might one day save their lives.

— Emily Chalmers, Baltimore

Not-for-profit Hopkins Medicine seems profit driven

So the bean counters at Johns Hopkins are at it again. In a letter sent to patients using CareFirst insurance, the victims of Hopkins latest greedy plan are told “Because you are a patient at Johns Hopkins Medical, your health is our highest priority.” Anyone familiar with the Hopkins bean counter mindset will tell you what a whopper of a lie that is.

As time goes on, more and more Americans are familiarizing ourselves with the out of control costs of American health care. In Maryland, most of the hospitals are considered “not for profit.” These hospitals are very profitable for administrators and board members. Hopkins needs to hire bean counters who will work to lower costs — not inflate costs at Maryland’s not for profit hospitals.

We need to hold the feet of Hopkins bean counters and administrators to the fire. We need much greater accountability in the health care delivery system. It’s time for Hopkins to examine its place in our community.

Maybe Marylanders should reexamine the not for profit status of Hopkins Medicine. There needs to be a cap on the salaries of bean counters and administrators. It’s time for Hopkins to clean up its act and to serve as a model for the other health care institutions in Maryland. It may take an army of concerned citizens to put Hopkins in its place. All Maryland hospitals need to be closely monitored so that health care costs become affordable.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore