Baltimore’s Harborplace: A return to the original vision of James Rouse has promise, problems | READER COMMENTARY

Quality food and unique retail would bring locals back to Harborplace
Thank you, Mr. Rouse. Your Harborplace message (“Taking different view for Baltimore’s Harborplace” Sept. 9) hit the nail on the head. If the pavilions still offered the wonderful variety of quality foodstuffs and unique retail stores it did originally, I’m probably not the only one who would jump in the car or on the light rail to browse, shop, eat and just enjoy Harborplace often!
Chris White, Towson
Safety — both from water and crime — still a barrier to Harborplace revival
With all respect to Jimmy Rouse concerning Harborplace, and how to rectify the historic problems thereof, he mentions the farmers market under the highway as evidence that people are presumably flocking to markets in town from their homes in town, writing that “the resident base exists downtown.” But there’s no evidence presented for this assumption. In fact I would suggest, also with no evidence, that many of the customers in said market are from outside the downtown area. I know this is true in my case.
And while I agree with the assertion that there are more ways to take in the view of the harbor — thereby rendering the argument moot, in my opinion, that the Harborplace pavillions block the view and should be removed — I’ll take this opportunity to air out my pet peeve regarding the promenade. That is the mindless (or insane, take your pick) lack of railings by the water’s edge, of some design, any design; it could be tempered glass, horizontal stainless steel cables, whatever will stand up to the elements the best way. The total lack of the most basic of safety nets boggles the mind. Imagine being a visitor to the harbor, stressed the entire time their kid is going to fall into the murky depths; how enjoyable would that be?
Then Mr. Rouse writes this: “Feet on the street is the answer to downtown’s crime problems.” Why is it the case, more often than not, that the well-to-do want to have other families regulate the “crime problem?” I could easily posit the idea that the more the visitors, the more the “shopping opportunity” for the local pickpockets.
Last, he mentions the fine folks of Little Italy, who hated the idea of a shiny bauble nearby strangling their businesses, and how terribly wrong there were. And now look what development has done to the Harbor East: glass-encased towers, grossly out of scale to the quaint charms of Little Italy, and darkening the doorsteps of every restaurant there. Talk about blocking the view! It’s an abomination. But I’ve never met a developer who didn’t want to erect yet another statue to themselves; Jim Rouse, it turns out, was the exception to the rule.
David Kennedy, Baltimore
Local food and beer at Harborplace would offer ‘true taste of Baltimore’
The Sun published an essay by James W. Rouse, Jr. regarding Harborplace and its future. I agree with many of the points he made.
The best way to revitalize Harborplace is to focus on food. People used to go to Harborplace to eat. One parked, walked around, enjoyed the harbor and attractions, and ate. Food was the lion’s share of the draw.
Harborplace must return to its original purpose: food. You may have 14 million visitors each year, but they are not there to shop. If people care to shop, they can walk across the street to the Gallery at Harborplace.
Harborplace is perfect for restaurants and a food market.
I submit that one building could be all restaurants and one building set up as a food market, similar to Cross Street or Broadway Market, which represents a genuine Baltimore attraction. Invite some of the sellers at Lexington Market to add a location at Harborplace. One building for sit down eating and one building as a mini Lexington market. Let’s try to avoid renting to chain restaurants. We want folks to enjoy local foods, something they can only get in Baltimore such as crabs, crab cakes, oysters, seafood, as well as pit beef. Yes, we are known nationally for pit beef (that could be an outside location). Local beers would be a good addition. Perhaps Guinness would rent a space to offer their made in Baltimore (county) products. The city needs to reach out to all the local restaurants and offer deals on the spaces at Harborplace for an additional location to their existing restaurants.
The one thing those 14 million visitors will want is something to eat. Let’s give them the true taste of Baltimore, and they will keep coming back for more.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree