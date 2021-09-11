Baltimore’s Harborplace: A return to the original vision of James Rouse has promise, problems | READER COMMENTARY

And while I agree with the assertion that there are more ways to take in the view of the harbor — thereby rendering the argument moot, in my opinion, that the Harborplace pavillions block the view and should be removed — I’ll take this opportunity to air out my pet peeve regarding the promenade. That is the mindless (or insane, take your pick) lack of railings by the water’s edge, of some design, any design; it could be tempered glass, horizontal stainless steel cables, whatever will stand up to the elements the best way. The total lack of the most basic of safety nets boggles the mind. Imagine being a visitor to the harbor, stressed the entire time their kid is going to fall into the murky depths; how enjoyable would that be?