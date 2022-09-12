Maryland should implement ranked choice voting| READER COMMENTARY

FILE - People wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher/AP)

When prominent Republicans, like Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, claim that Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system is “a scam to rig elections” against GOP candidates, they are alleging, incorrectly, that these candidates can’t compete in a wide-open contest in which centrist, independent-minded voters can participate.

As long as congressional Republicans refuse to support pending federal legislation to supplant state-by-state partisan redistricting with a mandated, nonpartisan system, ranked choice voting is the most viable means of ensuring that election outcomes accurately mirror voters’ choices. Maine, New York, Utah and Alaska have instituted some form of ranked choice voting. Maryland should follow suit (“Time for Maryland to consider a better, fairer way to decide crowded primary elections,” July 28).

Advertisement

— John R. Leopold, Pasadena

The writer, a Republican, served as Anne Arundel County executive and in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.