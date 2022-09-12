If Marilyn Mosby broke the law, she deserves same punishment as others | READER COMMENTARY

Marilyn Mosby arrives at The Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse for a pretrial hearing on a few motions in her perjury case. (Lloyd Fox/ The Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

In response to Michelle Deal-Zimmerman’s column “In Defense of Marilyn Mosby” (Aug. 30), I do not dislike Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby because she is Black. So am I.

I dislike her because she allegedly broke the law and, if true, apparently believes the law doesn’t apply to her. My sister-in-law served two years in prison for mortgage fraud. Why should Ms. Mosby be treated differently?

— Gloria Thigpen, Pelzer, South Carolina

