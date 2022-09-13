Catholic Church teaching on women priests and celibacy comes from Christ | READER COMMENTARY

Edward McCarey McDonnell’s letter (“Catholic Church must reform the priesthood,” Aug. 26) and John C. Murphy’s letter (“Priesthood faces more than a recruitment problem,” Sep. 3) misapprehend the Church’s teachings when they advocate for the Church to ordain women as priests and to abandon priestly celibacy.

The Church does not ordain women to the priesthood because Christ did not include women among the Twelve Apostles to whom he gave the sacramental powers, which included ordination.

Priests are called to be celibate because Christ and the Apostles were celibate during their ministries. Contrary to Mr. Murphy’s assertions, Christ himself encouraged those who could accept it to choose celibacy for the kingdom of God (Matt. 19:12) as did St. Paul (1 Cor. 7:32-35, 38) because this would free them to make Christ, and not their families, the center of their lives.

All of this does not imply that Christ or the Church regard women as lacking equality with men, or that men or women who choose married life (which is also a Sacrament) are less worthy. But Christ is the Church’s High Priest, and the Church rightly holds Him as the model for all other priests. All Christians, not just priests, are called to model our lives to Christ’s insofar as we can. The Church will have more candidates for the priesthood when more baptized Catholics start to take and practice their faith seriously; study and learn the Scriptures, history and teachings of the Church; and zealously pass them on to their children.

— Roberta Wentworth, Baltimore

