Why was alleged Mervo shooter free after recent conviction? | READER COMMENTARY

Jeremiah Brogden, 17, shown in this photo from middle school, recently started his junior year at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School with a bright future ahead of him. He was shot and killed outside the school Friday. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys.

The unnamed 17-year-old who has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a Mervo High School student has been held without bail (“Judge orders teen charged in fatal Mervo High School shooting held without bail,” Sept. 6). Perhaps weighing on that decision is the fact that the young man was convicted in May of robbery, assault, and possession of a handgun in juvenile court.

It would seem in hindsight that he was a danger to the community back in May, but it took a criminal charge for a murder in broad daylight with another handgun to convince our broken justice system of that. The murdered student’s family should be outraged that this shooter was out of jail and had somehow procured another gun. The shooter’s family has asked for privacy, according to the attorney representing him. That’s nice. How about the victim’s family? More thoughts and prayers? They and the victim deserve better.

— William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air

