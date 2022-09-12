Teachers don’t teach to get rich | READER COMMENTARY

I could only laugh as I read the two letters to the editor concerning the current teacher shortage (“Goodbye, public education: Here’s why I’m leaving teaching,” Sept. 6, and “More money equals more teachers,” Sept. 5). I laughed because otherwise I would have cried.

While one educator detailed the anger, frustration and pain that closed the door on a 23-year career, another writer offered the quintessential American solution to making people — and teachers — happy: money.

As a I’d just like to remind the public that no teacher comes to the job expecting riches or fame. Most are trying to duplicate the prowess of one of their childhood teachers. Believe it or not, teachers are in it to serve others. Money isn’t the motivator. And, to be frank, my family orders organic fruits and vegetables on Instacart, has well funded IRAs and 529s while owning a home in one of Baltimore county’s nicest neighborhoods. I’m not living in poverty.

But, sometimes, after all the students are gone, my last paper is graded, and my work is done for the day, I find myself stuck in my chair. My last nerve is frayed. My patience is exhausted. I have no more grace to give. I sit there afraid that when I get home without a shred of energy to cope with another outburst or bump in the road that it’ll be my kids or my wife that will bear the consequences. No amount of money can make a person live a life like this.

— Adam Sutton, Towson

The writer is a Baltimore County Public Schools teacher.

