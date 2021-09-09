Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: | READER COMMENTARY

IND graduates: ‘gentler, caring and more generous’
There’s something special about IND students (“Baltimore’s IND: Empty classrooms for the first time in 174 years,” Sept. 3). Moi, a 1955 graduate of Mt. St. Agnes High School, got to know some IND graduates at what’s now known a Notre Dame of Maryland University. A wonderment was that they as a group were remarkably gentler, caring and more generous than any other product of Catholic schools I had ever met. That impression endures after 66 years. It is so sad that the tradition is ending.
Elizabeth H. Simon, Ellicott City
Studying state parks a ‘win-win-win proposition’
We could not agree more with the recent editorial highlighting the importance of parks and open space to quality of life in our communities and the idea that they should be regarded as essential services of government (”Maryland parks deserve a second look: Are they adequate?,” Sept. 2). With the uptick in usage caused by the pandemic and people being turned away because of overcrowding, the time is ripe for a review of whether state parks are both adequate and accessible to state residents.
But the state can’t solve this challenge alone and must rely on local governments to do their share, particularly when it comes to providing access to open space within a short walk of home. Like numerous other jurisdictions around the country, Baltimore County has a law on its books that should be helping to do just that, requiring developers to dedicate public open space, or pay a fee in lieu thereof, as part of the development process. Unfortunately, that law has created only one public park in the last five years and resulted in FY 2020 in the payment of just $93,880 in fees. That result is of little consequence to the 65% of residences in the county’s inner suburbs who lack access to adequate open space within a quarter-mile walk, according to our research.
To his credit, County Executive Johnny Olszewski has created a work group to review and make recommendations for improving the law. Recent weather events, which underscore the importance of open space in mitigating the impacts of climate change, are a bellwether that should hasten the work of that group. Developers and local governments need to address these needs with greater attention and urgency as a win-win-win proposition.
Klaus Philipsen and Barbara Hopkins
The writers are the board chair and executive director, respectively, of NeighborSpace, a land trust serving the inner suburbs of Baltimore County.
When will Marcus Edwards get justice?
Sept. 19 is the fifth anniversary of the murder of Marcus Edwards, who was stabbed to death on a Monday night in 2016 on the corner of Loch Raven Boulevard and Woodbourne Avenue (”Morgan State student, who aspired to become a police officer, killed in off-campus stabbing,” Sept. 20, 2016). No one has ever been arrested, and no person of interest has ever been detained. St. Matthew Church and Faith Presbyterian Church remember this tragic event and continue to pray for Marcus and his family. We will not forget.
Joe Muth, Baltimore
The writer is pastor emeritus of St. Matthew and Blessed Sacrament churches.
Orioles asking fans to pay more while watching lesser team
The authors of the commentary about the demise of baseball provide valid reasons for MLB teams losing their fan appeal (”Baseball’s biggest problem: ‘perennially bad teams,’” Sept. 2). Allow me to expand on their observations in regard to the Baltimore Orioles in particular. The Orioles at present are a less than mediocre team.
After a year of fans not being allowed to visit Camden Yards due to COVID restrictions, there was no rush to the gates once public gatherings were reinstated. The organization has advertised 15,000 giveaway items for a game with little more than 8,000 in attendance.
In the past the Orioles enjoyed a highly regarded reputation for allowing fans to bring their own food and beverages to the park. Now fans are expected to sit through yet another loss while spending the week’s groceries budget at the concession stand. Why would anyone spend even more money to take the family to an O’s game when the payoff is likely to be a poorly played contest?
A customer representative for the Orioles told me I’d be receiving the Orioles’ decision about reviving the bring your own refreshments policy by the 1st of July. Well as Labor Day came and went, the only message I hear from the organization is Orioles Park at Camden Yards: where you can spend more while the O’s lose more. What a deal!
Linda Schwartz, Baltimore