Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: | READER COMMENTARY

But the state can’t solve this challenge alone and must rely on local governments to do their share, particularly when it comes to providing access to open space within a short walk of home. Like numerous other jurisdictions around the country, Baltimore County has a law on its books that should be helping to do just that, requiring developers to dedicate public open space, or pay a fee in lieu thereof, as part of the development process. Unfortunately, that law has created only one public park in the last five years and resulted in FY 2020 in the payment of just $93,880 in fees. That result is of little consequence to the 65% of residences in the county’s inner suburbs who lack access to adequate open space within a quarter-mile walk, according to our research.