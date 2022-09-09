Flag restrictions don’t infringe on free speech | READER COMMENTARY

Picture of the flag pole on Annapolis City Dock as it displays the U.S., Annapolis, and Maryland flags; taken in October of 2010. (Katherine Gahs/ Courtesy Photo) (Courtesy Photo by Katherine Gahs / )

Although I don’t live in Anne Arundel County, I feel so strongly about the flag issue that I want to advocate for a state, or even a federal, law (“Anne Arundel County Council Republican modifies flag ban bill: ‘It’s a bit narrower,’” Sept. 6). The law should mirror the original proposal. No flags on government buildings other than county, state and U.S. flags.

That law doesn’t prevent free speech. Organizations can put up flags on their own flagpoles.

The concept of putting other flags on public buildings only if they signify inclusivity and diversity sounds good in theory. In practice, such a law will result in an annoyingly full court docket and high legal bills for the county. All kinds of groups whose flags are declined by the county will sue for their first amendment right to display their swastika on county flagpoles. Some of those groups will actually win.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

