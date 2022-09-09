Dan Cox used Holocaust to score political points | READER COMMENTARY

I was disturbed to read of Del. Dan Cox’s opposition to a bill that would have allowed adolescents to obtain mental health care without parental consent (“Cox, Moore differ drastically on health care, guns and more,” Sept. 6). In 2021, on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, Mr. Cox voted against an admittedly controversial bill to expand access to counseling and mental health care to adolescents, a support especially needed during the pandemic. While wholesome debate is welcome, Delegate Cox spoke against the bill while wearing a mask with an image from the Nuremberg trial of Nazi officials after World War II. He compared the bill to Nazi medical experimentation on Jews and called it an infringement on “the rights of parents.”

In fact, improving access to mental health care for adolescents is not morally equivalent to Nazi medical experimentation during the Holocaust. This false equivalency is historically incorrect and demeans the sacrifice of the 11 million men, women, and children, including 6 million Jews, who perished during the Holocaust.

Advertisement

Children were victimized during the Holocaust not because of a lack of parental rights, but because they were Jews or members of other persecuted minorities. It is regrettable that Dan Cox had to use the Holocaust and Nazi analogies to score political points.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.