Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: EV emergency power, tofu crabcakes and withholding insurance from the unvaccinated | READER COMMENTARY

I think a good way to get the shots into the arms of the anti-vaxxers is to charge them the full amount of their care when they come down with COVID (“Baltimore to require employees to get fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face weekly COVID testing,” Aug. 31). If the insurance companies stopped paying for their care, and huge bills start showing up in their mailboxes and the word gets around, then it just might be a choice of get the shot or file for bankruptcy. If their credit is threatened, they might just start thinking for themselves for a change.