Uncapped pensions encourage ‘political careerism’ | READER COMMENTARY

A majority of voters support term limits, which will strengthen the democratic process, restore confidence and diminish justifiable cynicism. (JillianCain / iStock via Getty Images)

Some Baltimore County Council members believe it is “unfair” that their pensions be capped at 60% of base pay, even after serving five terms over 20 years. It’s something that must be “cleaned up,” one voiced, as if this is just another nuisance that encumbers a career politician’s life. (“Baltimore County bill would eliminate cap on size of council members’ pensions,” Sept. 1)

A lifetime pension at full pay is yet another incentive for incumbents to resist that which makes the whole issue moot: term limits. We demand term limits for our governors and presidents, and for good reason. Term limits neutralize the financial and special interest advantages of long-term incumbency and ensure the emergence of fresh ideas, independent judgment and greater accountability.

Advertisement

A majority of voters support term limits, which will strengthen the democratic process, restore confidence and diminish justifiable cynicism. But grassroot initiatives to reform term limit regulations are hard to mount. For the average voter it’s a daunting prospect. Career politicians know this, are comfortable with the status quo and generate no energy for reform. Let’s not slide further backward by a providing a full pay lifetime pension benefit that will only incentivize more political careerism.

The absence of term limits — now that is something that really needs to be cleaned up!

Advertisement

— Joe Migliara, Owings Mills

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.