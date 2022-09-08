No ideologies, just common sense | READER COMMENTARY

Independent presidential candidate Ross Perot holds aloft a copy of the 1948 Chicago Daily Tribune newspaper proclaiming Thomas Dewey the winner over Harry Truman in that years presidential election. Perot displayed the paper while addressing a rally Sunday, Nov. 1, 1992 in Long Beach, Calif. Perot running mate James Stockdale is seated at right. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith) (Bob Galbraith/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Great commentary by David Brooks: “David Brooks: If an alternative candidate is needed in 2024, these folks will be ready” (Sept. 2). It would be great for the USA to have real problem solvers in charge, no ideologies, just common sense problem solving. There is no reason abortion, immigration, gun control and education issues (back to reading, writing and arithmetic) shouldn’t be solved with good discussion and negotiations for the benefit of us all. I’m sorry it won’t happen.

— Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville

