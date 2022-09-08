Biden’s speech about democracy challenges was spot on | READER COMMENTARY

President Biden gestures with fist as he ends his speech at Independence Hall on Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Tribune News Service) (TOM GRALISH/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Jonathan Weisman’s article on President Biden’s speech (“Four take-aways from President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia,” Sept. 2) continues the dreary mainstream press tradition of reducing every political issue to the level of a horse racing tip sheet. President Biden rightfully addressed the fascist peril to the nation from election deniers who are impervious to facts like these:

Mr. Trump challenged the 2020 election results in more than 60 lawsuits, many of which were decided by Republican judges. He prevailed in one insignificant case. His lone victory changed no votes.

Georgia certified Biden as the winner after three recounts conducted by Republicans showed no fraud of the type alleged by Mr. Trump.

Republicans in Arizona hired an inexperienced, Trump-friendly firm to review election results in Maricopa County, and the outcome showed that the official results were correct.

The righteous indignation displayed by many of Mr. Trump’s followers is partially explained by the media bifurcation. Ad-driven “news” sources divide us into loyalty groups, and the truth be damned.

But, regardless of the reason for their election denial, the most virulent and violent of Mr. Trump’s followers do display racist and fascistic tendencies. As much as I differ from President Biden on many issues, his recent speech about the challenge to democracy was factually correct and timely. The vital issues he presented are worth more consideration than the racehorse analysis Mr. Weisman offered. We, the people, need to grapple with critical issues, and we don’t need to predict the results of the 2024 election now.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

