Ballot questions are good, but their source is suspect | READER COMMENTARY

David Smith, of Sinclair deep pockets, has had considerable success putting forward ballot questions that actually appeal to me (“Dan Rodricks: The Smiths of Sinclair Broadcast Group make news. That appears to be the idea,” Sept. 1). I like the idea of term limits (and not just in city government) and of recall votes (ditto). But the source of these canvassing efforts makes me squeamish. I recall T.S. Eliot’s line from “Murder in the Cathedral” — “The last temptation is the greatest treason: To do the right deed for the wrong reason.”

— Benjamin I. Feldman, Baltimore

