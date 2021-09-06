Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: governor’s rant, UMBC presidential lessons, storms and climate change | READER COMMENTARY

Governor Hogan has frequently visited public schools on the Eastern Shore, but has he ever visited Baltimore City Schools? By January 2022, 28 historic school buildings will have been restored within five years. I have never seen the governor attend any of the grand reopenings of these restored schools. He has also never addressed that fact the Baltimore City has the largest amount of historic school buildings out of any district in the state. That’s because it’s too easy for him to throw out half-truths and red meat to fire up the anti-Baltimore debate. He is clearly not in the least bit interested in understanding the history of city schools. We all know the Baltimore City Public School System has its challenges, but ignoring them, lying about them and refusing to understand them is not the least bit helpful, Governor Hogan. We welcome your visits to our schools this school year.