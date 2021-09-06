Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: governor’s rant, UMBC presidential lessons, storms and climate change | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Hogan pulls out a familiar rant about city schools
When the Board of Public Works met Wednesday, Larry Hogan exhibited one of his now familiar tantrums regarding Baltimore City Schools (“Maryland Gov. Hogan: Lack of air conditioning in some Baltimore schools is unbelievable,” Sept 1). He pretended to be shocked that 21 city schools remain without air conditioning and had therefore only had a half day of in-person schooling thus far, resulting in virtual education for the afternoons of Monday and Tuesday. He strangely didn’t mention the almost identical number of Baltimore County schools that lack AC or struggle with AC issues.
When I worked at Seven Oaks Elementary in Anne Arundel County, the AC was broken for the whole school year in the entire early learning wing, which included two pre-K special education classrooms, four kindergartens and two pre-K classes. We called and emailed; nothing happened until June. No one cared; there were no political gains to be made from the situation.
Wednesday, Governor Hogan lectured about schools having proper ventilation to stop the spread of COVID. As a public schoolteacher of 28 years, and having taught in various schools systems, I can guarantee that quite a few schools across the state do not have up to date HVAC or proper ventilation to minimize the spread. There are several school systems angling to go maskless, despite the mandate issued by the Maryland State Board of Education. Per usual tantrum, the governor ranted about unused money sent to Baltimore City, when in fact he knows that Baltimore City Schools are slated to finish all school updates by the 2022/2023 school year.
Governor Hogan has frequently visited public schools on the Eastern Shore, but has he ever visited Baltimore City Schools? By January 2022, 28 historic school buildings will have been restored within five years. I have never seen the governor attend any of the grand reopenings of these restored schools. He has also never addressed that fact the Baltimore City has the largest amount of historic school buildings out of any district in the state. That’s because it’s too easy for him to throw out half-truths and red meat to fire up the anti-Baltimore debate. He is clearly not in the least bit interested in understanding the history of city schools. We all know the Baltimore City Public School System has its challenges, but ignoring them, lying about them and refusing to understand them is not the least bit helpful, Governor Hogan. We welcome your visits to our schools this school year.
Alice Gregg, Baltimore
UMBC president’s lessons extend beyond his students
The Sun’s front page article on Freeman Hrabowski caught my eye because he taught me (“UMBC president to retire in 2022,” Aug. 26).
I did not attend UMBC, nor was I one of Dr. Hrabowski’s students, but he taught me nevertheless. The fact is that I am older than he is, and unlikely to have attended UMBC where he spent 30 years encouraging minority students to dwell and excel in the fields of math and science, where so few had before. Freeman Hrabowski has a rare gift and I want to give you an example of that gift.
He looked at me one day and said “neoteny.” He reached his long arm out toward me, with his pointer finger aimed directly at me when he used that word, one I had never heard before. Puzzled, I asked him, “What’s that?”
His reply was that of a typical teacher. He said: “Look it up.” And then he added, get the book, “Geeks and Geezers.” I wasted no time getting to the library and finding the book. That’s when I learned that my particular style of learning labeled me a senior who never loses the spark of youth, who finds delight in each new discovery and keeps on keeping on, never letting boredom or sameness set in.
His knowledge about how people age taught me something that I never learned at a senior center or from reading a newsletter meant for seniors. Freeman is a remarkable individual.
Zippy Larson, Baltimore
Storms don’t need climate change to occur
Bad storms are not a modern 21st century phenomena. They have long been recorded in history. I was living on Martha’s Vineyard in September 1944 when the Great Atlantic Hurricane hit the East Coast causing considerable loss of life and massive damage even in 1944 dollars. And even at age 3, I have memories of going out after the storm hit the island and seeing large boats washed up on shore. I also recall seeing a police officer on his horse with his dog checking on the residents. Was that storm due to climate change? Hardly! Climate variability more likely. Tropical storms, hurricanes and their precise tracks are largely unpredictable even based on decades of accumulating data and data modeling. Our current administration uses every crisis to try and fit their preconceived narrative.
Latest Readers Respond
Michael V and Barbara Ernest, Catonsville