Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: war, war and more war | READER COMMENTARY

The headline reads: “Last US troops depart Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war after 20 years” (Aug. 31). This view is as shortsighted as it is wrong. The war was, at its roots, an exercise in denying terrorists means and refuge in their campaign against the West in general and the U.S. in particular. Our frantic and chaotic removal had more in common with the last desperate moments of the Titanic than with any kind of considered withdrawal, and it will be seen by our enemies as nothing but an abject retreat and an undeniable sign of weakness. In the process, we abandoned tons of military supplies and equipment, friends and compatriots, and even American citizens. Anybody who thinks that those assets will not be turned against us to commit violence and extortion is naive at best and dangerously ignorant at worst.