Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: war, war and more war | READER COMMENTARY

Afghanistan War isn’t over; it’s just moved closer to home
The headline reads: “Last US troops depart Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war after 20 years” (Aug. 31). This view is as shortsighted as it is wrong. The war was, at its roots, an exercise in denying terrorists means and refuge in their campaign against the West in general and the U.S. in particular. Our frantic and chaotic removal had more in common with the last desperate moments of the Titanic than with any kind of considered withdrawal, and it will be seen by our enemies as nothing but an abject retreat and an undeniable sign of weakness. In the process, we abandoned tons of military supplies and equipment, friends and compatriots, and even American citizens. Anybody who thinks that those assets will not be turned against us to commit violence and extortion is naive at best and dangerously ignorant at worst.
In saying this, I do not mean to disparage the service members on the ground or otherwise involved in the evacuation. They performed heroically under the awful conditions and intense threat foisted on them by the failures of their leadership. Their valor, motivation, stamina and skill are beyond question. Their leadership is unworthy of their sacrifice.
What has happened is that we have given our enemies the means, motive and opportunity to continue their attacks against us. We have also raised serious concern among our allies as to our competency of action and commitment to principles and agreements. After all, can any nation that will abandon its own citizens to an unknown fate in a hostile land be counted on for anything when the chips are down?
No, the war is not over. The front lines have just been moved much closer to home.
Tom Judkins, Catonsville
Frustration with Afghanistan War should not be directed at those who served
From 1968 to 1969, I served in Vietnam with the American Red Cross, supporting our soldiers there. In that war, those men who served were drafted, and as a result were a mix of Ph.D. holders, professionals, blue collar workers and people from poor neighborhoods; one man I met had been sent by a judge after he was ruled guilty of a felony.
Vietnam was an unpopular war from the very beginning. It lasted 21 years, more than 3 million people were killed, including 200,000 South Vietnamese soldiers, and 58,000 American are listed as dead or mission on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington.
In 1975, when we backed out of that war, people rejoiced but dwelled for years after in a fog of analysis and criticism. There was no welcome home for those veterans. As a result, the returning soldiers experienced guilt, anger and frustration they certainly did not deserve. With those post-war wounds, we lost scores of veterans to post traumatic stress, suicide, drug and alcohol dependency, and other aftereffects from a loss they felt and were reminded of every day.
Now, 46 years later, another war is decried as a loss (“Biden defends decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan: ‘I was not going to extend this forever war,’” Aug. 31). We cannot and must not continue to punish those veterans who served bravely and with honor for 20 years in another atmosphere of self-flagellation. Criticize the policymakers and politicians. We have two parties, 535 Congress people, four U.S. presidents and countless pundits on which to place blame.
Yes, the war cost us dearly, but the mission was accomplished and served with courage and honor.
Linda Schulte, Selbyville, Delaware
President Joe Biden owns the disaster in Afghanistan
I am a former Democrat and current independent who, unlike Dan Rodricks, is not transfixed by Donald Trump. Gov. Larry Hogan expressed an opinion shared by many that the withdrawal from Afghanistan is a “catastrophic failure” and Mr. Rodricks called him “Trumpian” in response (“Hogan, auditioning for president, slams Biden even before the smoke clears,” Aug. 27). Because the Biden administration chose not to prioritize people, then equipment, then troops in our withdrawal, it’s very possible President Joe Biden owns the “smoke” and related deaths to members of our Armed Forces, which should worry the administration and Mr. Rodricks.
Warren Hartenstine, Havre de Grace