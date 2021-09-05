Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: Texas abortion law, clever columnists and electric v. gas | READER COMMENTARY

In response to your editorial of Sept. 2nd (“Affordable electric vehicles must be a national priority”), electric cars are not a practical means of transportation for a large number of people who lack a garage or a place to home charge. Electric car owners pay no gas tax and therefore have free use of the roads. Gas powered cars are cleaner than ever, and as technology progresses new ways will be found to make gas powered cars nearly pollution free. The vehicle emissions test ensures that our present cars are clean. Can coal burning power plants generate the electricity needed to charge millions of electric cars? What will happen to the millions of depleted batteries? Electric cars rob us of the freedom of choice and the convenience of fueling our cars in a few minutes with clean available energy. Gas powered cars have a long and bright future meeting our transportation needs.