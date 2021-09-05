Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: Texas abortion law, clever columnists and electric v. gas | READER COMMENTARY

Columnists, one conservative, one liberal, each made excellent points
Two of your very best opinion writers, Leonard Pitts Jr. and Jonah Goldberg, are about as far apart politically and philosophically as anyone could imagine. Most of the time I find myself nodding in agreement after reading, with pleasure, the commentary of Mr. Pitts while shaking my head and cursing after reading Mr. Goldberg. Today, however, for perhaps the very first time I can recall, I almost jumped up and shouted, “Yes!!” after reading each of their opinion pieces (“Leonard Pitts Jr.: Right-wing radicals have stated their aims: sedition and bloodshed” and “Jonah Goldberg: Blame Congress, not Supreme Court, for eviction ruling,” both Sept. 1).
Each of them, from diametrically opposed perspectives and dealing with completely different subjects, hit the proverbial nail on the head. Each made their points clearly and convincingly, and each was correct. Any reader with any common sense had to concur with the conclusions of both of these commentators, Mr. Pitts on the despicable aims and words of the right-wing radicals in the current GOP cult, and Mr. Goldberg on the elected leaders in Congress (of both parties) “who would rather whine and cast blame than do the jobs they were elected to do.”
Harris Factor, Columbia
Gas powered vehicles are superior to electric vehicles
In response to your editorial of Sept. 2nd (“Affordable electric vehicles must be a national priority”), electric cars are not a practical means of transportation for a large number of people who lack a garage or a place to home charge. Electric car owners pay no gas tax and therefore have free use of the roads. Gas powered cars are cleaner than ever, and as technology progresses new ways will be found to make gas powered cars nearly pollution free. The vehicle emissions test ensures that our present cars are clean. Can coal burning power plants generate the electricity needed to charge millions of electric cars? What will happen to the millions of depleted batteries? Electric cars rob us of the freedom of choice and the convenience of fueling our cars in a few minutes with clean available energy. Gas powered cars have a long and bright future meeting our transportation needs.
Neal A. Cierler, Pikesville
Supreme Court inaction on Texas abortion ban does not bode well for Roe v. Wade
The recent 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court not to block a Texas abortion ban, along with recent efforts by Mississippi to limit abortion, does not augur well for the landmark Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 to be reexamined by the Supreme Court in its upcoming session beginning in October. (“The Texas abortion law could represent a sea change in the battle over reproductive rights. Here’s what to know,” Sept. 2)
Conservative legislators in red states have latched onto the legal musings of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who believed the court made its Roe decision based upon a specious argument: the “right to privacy.”
True, the “right to privacy” is not specifically cited in the Bill of Rights, but the Constitution is an elastic document, and nowhere is this elasticity more evident than in that bothersome 9th Amendment: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” The Founding Fathers seem to be saying, “Any rights we missed in those first eight amendments are hereby covered.” The late Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg compared the 9th Amendment to “reading a text obscured by an inkblot.”
So, could the right to privacy be buried somewhere in the 9th? The Supreme Court thought so in its 1965 landmark Griswold v. Connecticut decision, striking down a state law prohibiting the sale of contraceptives. Writing for the majority, Justice William O. Douglas claimed “the right to privacy” can be found in the “penumbras formed by emanations” in the 9th amendment among others.
But some legal pundits side with constitutional scholar John Hart Ely’s view of the 9th: “In sophisticated legal circles, mentioning the 9th Amendment is a surefire way to get a laugh.”
What’s the outlook regarding the upholding of Roe v. Wade? The court make up of five hard core conservatives and three hard core liberals along with a conservative Chief Justice does not bode well for upholding the decision.
Otts Laupus, Elkridge