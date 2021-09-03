Baltimore’s IND: Empty classrooms for the first time in 174 years | READER COMMENTARY

Today, I can hardly bear thinking of that dusty old building with the slate stairs and myriad classrooms — now without the chatter and laughter of teachers and students beginning a new year, without the promise of learning, without the burgeoning of new friendships and extension of others. But I know that the silence of the building does not silence the voices and character and accomplishments of the legion of women who will always know, always recognize, always value, and always reflect the last words of the school song: the spirit of IND.