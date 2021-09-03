Congress must act to help bus companies | READER COMMENTARY

We appreciated the support of Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger and his colleagues in the House on the initial round of funding, but more must be done to help the industry dig out from the financial setbacks of last year and the additional setbacks posed by the delta variant of COVID. Buses connect rural areas and urban centers. We bring everyday workers to their jobs, children to their school field trips, and we are honored to safely transport our military service members and National Guardsmen. All of this transportation is affordable and environmentally friendly. If Congress doesn’t act, thousands of jobs will be lost and families will suffer. Let’s not let that happen.