Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: energy department misstep, cartoon criticism, Orioles blame, nasty politics | READER COMMENTARY

While we are at it, let’s recount a few of President Biden’s favorite “hits.” Remember out on the campaign trail when Mr. Biden called out a critic at one rally as a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier?” To this day I don’t know what that means, but I do know that it was not a term of endearment. Or how about the time that then Vice President Biden told an audience that included hundreds of African American listeners that the Republicans would “put y’all back in chains.” I’m sure that Mr. Rodricks forgot that one. Both parties could benefit from some better manners. It is incumbent on each to criticize the other when policies fail, such as in Afghanistan or at the border, in a manner that is dignified and constructive.