Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: burying cables, museum manners, Orioles pride and fillibuster flak | READER COMMENTARY

Extreme weather shows why we should bury cables and wires underground
Despite the fact that the new levees held during the onslaught of hurricane Ida, there are presently 1 million people without electricity in Louisiana, almost half a million have no potable drinking water (“In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana,” Sept. 1); 25,000 utility workers are struggling around the clock to restore service.
Time is of the essence to afflicted communities, so it makes sense that in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, electric poles are righted, and telephone, cables and electric lines restrung. But there, they remain vulnerable to the inevitable next assault. Why? The answer, of course is, that it would be costly to bury them underground. But what of the cost of not doing this?
Because of climate change, hurricanes and out-of-control wildfires have been coinciding with greater frequency. They are followed by winter storms, with power lines downed by fallen branches, entire trees or the weight of ice. The consequences have been disastrous for millions of people, municipalities and businesses across the country, year after year even before the latest escalation of disasters. High winds, torrential rains and lightning are beyond human control. But preventing the loss of power isn’t. Burying power lines and internet cables as is done in many countries ensures that communities are supplied with electricity regardless of most aboveground conditions.
Weighed against the cost of disruption of service; the cost of repairs, often undertaken in the most challenging conditions; and the cost of the unending work of pruning back vegetation, a coordinated approach by all involved entities would make eminent financial sense. Communities are also constantly regrading, repairing or repaving streets and roads or digging up portions of them to repair or replace pipes. Using such work as an opportunity to put cables underground could further speed the replacement of all above ground lines. Yet power companies faithfully replace the ugly tangle of wires running along our streets and through our woods, though the next hurricane, twister, high wind, ice storm or heavy snow are just around the corner. It doesn’t make sense.
Sabine Oishi, Baltimore
Public airing of museum history discussion ‘bad manners’
Regarding your article “A split in our seams: Grace’s Story; A dispute over how to honor a Black child’s work on Baltimore’s Star-Spangled Banner reveals struggle of telling a more inclusive history” (Aug. 26), I have been involved in 1812 historical interpretation and re-enactment for over 40 years. This includes many, many campfire discussions involving different views of the same historical facts. Both sides are deeply attached to their side and given the same set of facts draw different conclusions. Although sometimes heated, these arguments are always thought provoking and usually wind up agreeing to disagree. However, having this type of discussion, at the historic site, in public, to the press is simply bad manners.
Buzz Chriest, Dundalk
I want to wear my Orioles gear with pride
I have been an Orioles fan since the team came to Baltimore from St. Louis. I have seen it all, the good, the bad and the ugly, as is often true with life over such a time span. However, even the old soul that I am is tired: 19 losing seasons in 24 years and the debacle that is on the field now are beyond description (”O’s woes: How to cope with losing. And losing. And losing some more,” Aug. 23). I do not fault the players, coaches or other staff, and I do respect the right of the Orioles owners to operate their franchise as a business. But do the owners truly know what they are doing? Apparently the owners of the Tampa Rays and Oakland A’s do know and operate economically.
Now is not the time to derail what is in progress as we are told the minor league system is full of talent. As one who remembers when Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken were in different groups of talented minor leaguers, I know good things can happen. However, these 19 losing seasons in the past 24 years are not giving me much confidence in whomever truly runs the franchise. I am someone who would like to wear my Orioles hat/jersey again and be proud of Orioles baseball.
Buzz Klopp, Lewes, Delaware
Compelling case for setting filibuster aside
Your editorial in the Aug. 31, 2021 (“Will Democrats chose voting rights as they should or Senate comity?”) presented a compelling case of why the filibuster should go or not be allowed when voting rights are at issue. Editorial cartoonist Kevin “Kal” Kallaugher should have had an accompanying cartoon: the Capitol in the background in ruins with smoke billowing up to the sky, Senators Manchinin and Sinema in the foreground with their hands raised in triumph. The caption reads: “We did it! We saved the filibuster.”
Howard S. Bernstein, Pikesville