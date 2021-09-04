Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: burying cables, museum manners, Orioles pride and fillibuster flak | READER COMMENTARY

I have been an Orioles fan since the team came to Baltimore from St. Louis. I have seen it all, the good, the bad and the ugly, as is often true with life over such a time span. However, even the old soul that I am is tired: 19 losing seasons in 24 years and the debacle that is on the field now are beyond description (”O’s woes: How to cope with losing. And losing. And losing some more,” Aug. 23). I do not fault the players, coaches or other staff, and I do respect the right of the Orioles owners to operate their franchise as a business. But do the owners truly know what they are doing? Apparently the owners of the Tampa Rays and Oakland A’s do know and operate economically.