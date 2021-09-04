Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: inspiring media critic, travel tip, Biden’s bungling of Afghanistan exit and Red Line revival | READER COMMENTARY

In Sept. 2017 his articles inspired a small group of women from Howard and Baltimore Counties to organize a protest of Sinclair’s attempt to acquire Tribune Media Company at Sinclair’s Hunt Valley Headquarters. This would have allowed Sinclair to broadcast to 72% of homes in the United States, which would be in direct violation of the Federal Communications Commission limit of less than 40%. With the FCC chairman chosen by Donald Trump, the regulation was in jeopardy. Repeal would have allowed the Sinclair pro-Trump message to saturate the airwaves. The same group then took their protest signs to the FCC.