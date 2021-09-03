Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: masks in schools, PGA tour, vaccines and righting history | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore National Heritage Area has always looked to preserve, support and trumpet the diverse stories of Baltimore’s historic neighborhoods and cultural institutions. Our mission has become even more important in this very critical time of making sure that our museums and other cultural institutions are magnifying the “complete” story of its various exhibitions and namesakes. To that end, BNHA has supported The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House in documenting the life of Grace Wisher, a free Black child who was also an indentured servant and apprentice at the Pratt site during the War of 1812, and making sure that her story is fleshed out and featured in telling the history of our flag.