Baltimore Sun letters to the editor: masks in schools, PGA tour, vaccines and righting history | READER COMMENTARY

State education board made the right call on masks in schools
On Thursday, the State Board of Education voted to mandate the wearing of masks in all Maryland schools (”Maryland State Board of Education approves rule requiring students, staff wear masks in school,” Aug. 26). Thank goodness for the recognition that masks are not a political choice but simply a common-sense preventive measure to keep children and school staff safe. And thank goodness for Dorchester County Superintendent W. David Bromwell, for quickly stating that would enforce the state mandate.
Given Dorchester County’s appalling spike in COVID cases, it is hard to understand the rationale of those parents who do not wish their children to wear masks. Fighting this dangerous virus is no more an issue of personal freedom than driving the speed limit. At the demonstration outside the Dorchester Board of Education meeting Aug. 19, I asked a number of the anti-mask contingent what they would say when the first child got sick or, worse, died, and I was surprised that possibility was dismissed out of hand.
It’s a good thing the state has taken the decision out of those hands.
Richard Bearman, Cambridge
Kudos to Caves Valley for hosting PGA Tour championship
Congratulations to Caves Valley Golf Club Chairman Steve Fader and Director of Golf Dennis Satyshur for hosting the BMW Championship this past week and weekend (”Thrilling playoff gives fans plenty to cheer about in PGA Tour’s return to Baltimore area at Caves Valley,” Aug. 29). This was the first PGA event in Baltimore in nearly 60 years.
The beneficiaries included the Evans Scholars Foundation and its mission to provide full college scholarships to caddies, but also Baltimore County, the Greater Baltimore Region and the state of Maryland. The direct economic benefit is in the tens of millions of dollars. The indirect benefits are immeasurable.
Again, congratulations, and thanks to Caves Valley Golf Club, BMW, the PGA, Western Golf Association and all of the stakeholders who collaborated to make the BMW Championship a resounding success.
Bill Jones
The writer is past president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore.
Children aren’t the only ones who need to keep up with non-COVID shots, too
As a pediatrician, I applaud Gene Ransom III’s timely commentary stressing the importance of keeping up with routine vaccinations for Maryland’s children (“Remember routine shots too,” August 29), but lets also remember us older folks. It is important for adults to speak with their health care provider to be sure they are up-to-date with all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immunization recommendations. For those over 50, vaccinations against pneumonia and shingles are especially important.
And don’t forget about an annual flu (influenza) shot. While our focus is on COVID-19, it is important to remember that an average of 36,000 people, predominantly the elderly, died from the flu each year in the U.S. over the past decade.
An ounce of prevention is definitely worth a pound of cure.
Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
Kudos to museum for trying to ‘right’ history
In response to “A dispute over how to honor a Black child’s work on Baltimore’s Star-Spangled Banner reveals struggle of telling a more inclusive history” (Aug. 26), The Baltimore National Heritage Area (BNHA) lends our support to The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House and the important work they are doing to uncover and champion the diverse stories of the people who lived at their museum site at 844 E. Pratt St. centuries ago
The Baltimore National Heritage Area has always looked to preserve, support and trumpet the diverse stories of Baltimore’s historic neighborhoods and cultural institutions. Our mission has become even more important in this very critical time of making sure that our museums and other cultural institutions are magnifying the “complete” story of its various exhibitions and namesakes. To that end, BNHA has supported The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House in documenting the life of Grace Wisher, a free Black child who was also an indentured servant and apprentice at the Pratt site during the War of 1812, and making sure that her story is fleshed out and featured in telling the history of our flag.
We applaud our partners shedding light on those forgotten in history. So many are working hard to right the problem of downplaying or ignoring the contributions of marginalized people when telling America’s story. Through grant funding from the BNHA, The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House continues to do the important and hard work of making sure that the complete story is told.
Shauntee Daniels
The writer is the executive director of the Baltimore National Heritage Area.