An ode to O’s Adam Jones (but not necessarily his retirement celebration date) | READER COMMENTARY

FILE - Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones follows through on a solo home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning of baseball game June 2, 2018, in Baltimore. Jones will get one last hurrah at Camden Yards when the Orioles celebrate his retirement Sept. 15, 2023. The five-time All-Star has not played since finishing two years in Japan after the 2021 season. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File) (Gail Burton/AP)

Retirement date another slight to beloved player

Not only is the Adam Jones retirement and pregame ceremony day planned for a Jewish High Holy Day, the first night of Rosh Hashana, but it is also an Apple TV+ game so that only those paying extra for streaming those games will be able to watch the ceremony and that game (”Orioles icon Adam Jones to retire with franchise Sept. 15,” Aug. 25). We fans, and Adam himself, deserve more as we pay overdue recognition to this wonderful player of our past. The timing is a continuation of the slights of the past for him. Sad.

— Kitty Allen, Towson

Advertisement

Adam Jones ‘bled orange’

Since 1954, there have been only several handfuls of Oriole players who bled orange, and Adam Jones is definitely one or those cherished individuals.

— Ray Smith, Hampstead

Advertisement

Jones should bat one last time

It is great that the Orioles will allow Adam Jones to retire as an Oriole. It would be even better if he were allowed to come to bat for this last time as an Oriole. The fans would love it, and the Oriole organization will be appreciated!

— Ray Bahr, Baltimore

Thousands shut out from celebrating Jones

I would like to add a point to Michael Schwartzberg’s Aug. 28 letter, “Tone deaf to schedule Adam Jones celebration on Jewish holiday.” Not only is it true that thousands of Jewish fans will be unable to attend, but the decision to limit television viewing access to Apple TV+ also means that many thousands more who subscribe to MASN will be shut out from viewing the game. These two decisions affect a very large portion of Oriole fans who would like to see the team honor Adam. A couple of unfortunate moves by the organization.

— Nancy Cantville, Eldersburg

Counterpoint: Sports schedules should not consider religious events

It has been nearly 400 years since George Calvert, perhaps better known as Lord Baltimore, founded the colony of Maryland as a place where Catholics like him could worship freely without fear of persecution. It was envisioned as a place where people of different religious beliefs could live in tolerance and harmony. Shortly after the Revolutionary War, Baltimore became home to what is now the oldest Roman Catholic Archdiocese formed in the United States, and it is still home to the oldest Roman Catholic Cathedral in the nation.

Despite this deeply rooted Catholic tradition, the only Major League Baseball team in the state — the Baltimore Orioles — has played on Good Friday for each of the last three years. Incidentally, those three games included two wins over the Yankees and one over the Red Sox, making them great Fridays in the minds of Oriole fans. Two of those three games took place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, within walking distance of that Cathedral.

That is the way things work in a free society that is not based on religious obligations of any kind. Monday’s edition of The Sun featured a letter from Michael Schwartzberg, who called the Orioles “tone deaf” for scheduling Adam Jones’ retirement ceremony on Rosh Hashana despite the significant Jewish population in the Baltimore area. Although Orioles’ management has made a lot of unforced errors and deserves strong criticism for things like the Kevin Brown suspension and John Angelos’ disingenuous comments about “opening up the books,” this criticism is shortsighted on a practical level and misses the entire point of the religious observance that will supposedly keep “tens of thousands” of Jewish fans away from the ballpark that night.

On a practical level, the Orioles needed time to promote and market the event, meaning that this past weekend’s series against Colorado was not feasible. That left only two weekend series remaining on the calendar as options — the very last one of the regular season against Boston and the one they chose against Tampa Bay. Traditionally, Boston brings a strong contingent of fans to Camden Yards that buys tickets well in advance, so the Tampa Bay series was an obvious choice. Friday nights are not only accessible for families whose children are now back in school, but also are less likely to be filled on families’ calendars with other events. Furthermore, Sept. 15 is a league-wide Roberto Clemente Day celebration, and Adam Jones was the Orioles’ nominee for the prestigious award on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

More to the spirit of Mr. Schwartzberg’s letter, though, the observance of Rosh Hashana — much like the observance of Lent and Good Friday — is about atonement and sacrifice. It is unfortunate that any fan would be unable to attend an event like Jones’ retirement ceremony, but these schedules are not, and should not be, made with any religious implications in mind.

— Sam Angell, Silver Spring