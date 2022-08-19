Restaurateurs react: Democrats failed us by not renewing COVID revitalization fund | READER COMMENTARY

Cardin, ‘please don’t let us down.’

Dear Sen. Cardin,

Having a lot of friends in Baltimore, I am also an avid reader of The Baltimore Sun, and, as I still look for every article on RRF to find a glimmer of hope, I read your response to the recent Sun story ”The Restaurant Revitalization Fund gave Baltimore-area businesses grants to stay open. So why did some close?” with great interest (”Cardin: COVID relief for restaurants still a work in progress,” Aug. 17). I am incredibly grateful for the fight you put in on behalf of the restaurant and bar industry to provide a “down payment” on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program.

Advertisement

However, no one in our industry believes the narrative that your Republican colleagues are at fault for 150,000-plus of us being left to compete with the 100,000 lucky ones. From Day 1 of replenishment talks, your Republican colleagues asked for offsets using unspent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds. When our bill finally received some floor-time one year later, $48 billion had already been pulled from Small Business Administration allocations for other Democrat priorities, like the infrastructure bill and an emergency COVID vaccine bill, which still has not passed. This resulted in our bill becoming nothing more than a messaging bill.

If this program remains unfunded, it will prove to be the most destructive action to our industry by any government in history. Even though I applied with my four restaurants between 10 minutes before the portal was officially set to open (yes, the portal opened 1 hour earlier than announced, did you know that?) and 30 minutes after the official opening, all my restaurants remain unfunded. I now face the daunting task of competing directly with friends and neighbors that received millions, paid off their COVID debts and hired all my employees. Because some did receive this help, landlords are not being forgiving, customers are not being understanding, and local governments are not providing any help themselves.

Advertisement

Funding some but not others created a worse situation than if none had been funded at all. If you weren’t 100% sure that RRF would be replenished, why were funds not distributed equally on Day 1, when applications already exceeded funds available, before even $1 had been sent out?

I ask you, I beg you, PLEASE stop with the partisan arguments to the detriment of our industry. The livelihoods of hardworking Americans that are filing for personal bankruptcy and losing their homes at age 65 are at stake. Sufficient ARPA and CARES Act funds remain to fully offset the cost of RRF replenishment. Please work with Senate leadership to finally allocate some of these offsets to our cause. We have gone through hell and back over the past two and a half years, but we are still holding out hope that, ultimately, you will right this wrong. Please don’t let us down.

— Sebastiaan van de Rijt, San Francisco, California

From now on, I’m voting for my dog

Thank you for running Sen. Ben Cardin’s letter on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. I am the owner of a small family restaurant. My grant was approved after I was deemed a priority since I am female and a woman of color. I applied the first day the first second the program was open, submitted all documents and filled out all forms. On May 28, I got an email saying I was awarded the grant. I was so happy, imagine not having to worry about the past-due bills I incurred due to government mandated shutdowns; I’m in New York City, so it was brutal.

After one week, I sent an email about the funds since it showed up in the government system, but not in my bank account. On June 14, I got an email stating my award is being taken away due to a lawsuit claiming that prioritizing women and people of color was discriminatory to white men. The Small Business Administration put me at the back of the line even though I applied among the first, and I would now get a grant only if any funds were left. The government knew it was underfunded and still awarded big hotels and chain restaurants millions of dollars. while the small mom and pops got zero.

I’ve come to realize the Democrats and Republicans are one and the same: They hate the working class in this country. I’m on the verge of closing up my restaurant and filing bankruptcy, and I’ve vowed to myself to always vote for my dog in every election. The members of Congress are terrible and out of touch. They claim to care about small business during elections or for the media. They truly don’t.

— Shivane Maraj, Brooklyn New York

Government prioritized strip club over veteran-owned businesses

My name is Reginald Foster, and I currently operate a restaurant on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the largest military base in the Department of Defense, and at Fort Benning, and our RRF request was not funded last year. I served in the U.S. Army for 25 years before retiring in 2015. There were over 5,000 veteran owned businesses who were not funded. We have been struggling the past two years to overcome the COVID challenges, and now we are experiencing reduced sales due to the recent deployment to Europe. Yes I understand this is an inherent risk when operating on a military base, however, the RRF was created to help restaurant owners with collateral damages related to COVID.

Advertisement

I was informed recently by an attorney that the court decision removing prioritization for applicants based on social disadvantages because of race and gender was unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause and should not have affected the SBA’s prioritization for veteran-owned businesses. If I understand this correctly, all veteran owned businesses should have been funded before any other applicant.

The Washington City Paper reported that the U.S. government gave $4.3 million in RRF funds to a strip club in D.C. The average veteran-owned business RRF request was $200,000, so this one grant could have funded 21.5 veteran-owned businesses.

Not to beat a dead horse, but we are sending soldiers across the world to protect U.S. interests when duty calls. I can guarantee that no strip club owner was issued orders to deploy to protect U.S. interest. If the U.S. government can fund the strip club, they can surely fund the veteran owned business.

— Reginald Foster, Forts Bragg and Benning, North Carolina

Focused on fraud instead of fulfilling fund promises

There is still billions in unused COVID funds available, and Congress refused to use these funds to help restaurants. They plan to recover billions in fraudulent payouts, but have no intent of funding the 177,000 restaurants that were qualified for the grant, but received nothing. This after the government shut us down and stopped us from making a living. The SBA encouraged us to take out Economic Injury Disaster Loans as a “bridge” until Resturant Relief Fund was replenished. Now many including myself who were debt free owe hundreds of thousands in EDIL debt!

— Shannon Hardenbrook, The Mac Shack, Edgewater, Colorado

Advertisement

We would have been better off closing in 2020 instead of 2022

We appreciate Sen. Ben Cardin’s continued efforts in attempting to Replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. I own a restaurant in New York City, and due to the city’s restrictions, I am now facing eviction as I am in arrears on my $20,000 per month rent.

RRF didn’t mean to, but unfortunately it created a competitive disadvantage. It wasn’t right that some restaurants were funded in full and others didn’t receive anything. The program or distribution of awards was flawed from the beginning even proving to be illegal as the program selected certain “winners” when the Small Business Administration was granting selection to specific restaurateurs.

When given the chance to level the playing field and make it right, Congress failed. And worst of all is that it took 13 months for the Senate to decide not to help, all the while digging a deeper hole for us as we postponed any actions because we were told help was on the way. Countless restaurateurs said it would have been better had they closed in June of 2020 than waiting till June of 2022 just for Congress to turn its back on us.

— Dimitrios Sourgoutsis, The Ozone Diner, Queens, New York

Democratic leadership did not support renewing fund

I believe the restaurant industry recognizes Sen. Cardin’s efforts to rectify the egregious error made by Congress by not funding the RRF sufficiently. But unfortunately, he did not get the support he needed from the Democratic leadership.

He states in his letter to the editor, “The economic impact of this pandemic is far from over, and the unwillingness of some of my Senate colleagues to act has prevented thousands of struggling restaurants from getting relief.” Senator Cardin, along with the 177,000 restaurants denied grants due to lack of funding, know the real reason the RRF fund did not get replenished: The Democratic leadership did not want it to pass, as COVID aid would send the wrong economic message.

Advertisement

Pouring more salt into our wounds, we watched as Democratic leadership took funds that were suggested for replenishing the promised grants. We were just a pawn, and any money they found to offset replenishing the RRF went to other projects. Many of us are sitting on letters from the SBA committing to us our grant moneys. Money was spent by restaurant operators believing this money would surely come from the U.S. government. It didn’t, and now we are watching historical failure in the restaurant industry — personal bankruptcies for some of the hardest working Americans in the country.

Thank you for all your efforts, Sen. Cardin. We know you and some others were genuine in your efforts. But this is not a lift you can do without your leadership giving more support.

— Laurie Waller, Freshii Partner, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania