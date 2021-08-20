Maryland needs a new mask mandate | READER COMMENTARY

The first wave was different in many ways. We didn’t have enough actual masks to go around; Governor Hogan’s order called for use of “face coverings,” explicitly allowing improvised solutions like scarves and bandanas. We didn’t know as much as we do now about what spreads the virus; remember Youtube videos urging people to scrub down their groceries? We didn’t have easy access to COVID testing; now you can buy at-home antigen tests from the drugstore, or get a more accurate PCR test at any urgent-care clinic. And now we have several vaccines, which provide some (but not complete) protection against COVID-19, and reduce (but don’t eliminate) the risk of hospitalization or death for those who get sick.