Lamar Jackson’s vaccination stance: The public has strong opinions about his ‘personal’ decision | READER COMMENTARY

First, the Ravens have announced publicly that their organization has an almost 90% vaccination rate. If that is true, that means most of Mr. Jackson’s teammates are vaccinated. Second, the Ravens have publicly announced, and we have seen it for ourselves, that Mr. Jackson is the team’s leader. So how can a team leader reconcile the fact he is not vaccinated with being the team’s leader? After all, wouldn’t a leader put his teammates first by protecting them? Remember that old saying, “there is no ‘I’ in team”? Would his teammates feel he is sacrificing their welfare over his? How does this affect the team chemistry? We are now less than a month away from the season starting.