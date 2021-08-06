A Red Line revival in Baltimore? | READER COMMENTARY

There has long been talk about the need to improve public transportation in Baltimore City moving from west to east and east to west. One obvious way to do this would be to bring back (and at much less cost than any light rail system) what we used to have along North Avenue. This is our premier east-west street. North Avenue used to have its own trolley line — the number 13 — which is the number later given to its bus line, which is now the City Link Gold bus. A modern streetcar would make a lot of sense along North Avenue, which is currently being upgraded as an east-west transportation corridor as part of the MTA’s North Avenue Rising project. North Avenue is also one of the regional transit corridors in the Regional Transit Plan for Central Maryland.