Say it ain’t so, O’s! Why’d you trade Trey and Jorge? | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini watches his ball as he hits a sacrifice fly ball to score Jorge Mateo during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

No season tickets for me, now

I was just considering becoming an oriole season ticket holder again until Mike Elias traded two of the Orioles best players, Tray Mancini and Jorge Lopez (”Orioles trade All-Star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins for 4 pitching prospects,” Aug. 2). The Orioles are on their way to an American League Wild Card slot, but Mr. Elias has given up on this team for the rest of this year and most likely the next two or three years — at a minimum. One of the prospects Mr. Elias traded Mr. Mancini for is headed for Tommy John surgery, and the other has an ERA over 5! I understood this strategy when the Orioles were losing 100 games, but that is no longer the case. I think Mr. Elias should be immediately fired, and I will not be getting season tickets next year and may not as long as he is GM.

— Barry Burns, Towson

How did this make the Orioles better?

Well Mike, you’ve traded the emotional leader of the team and our closer (“Orioles trade Trey Mancini, their longest-tenured player, to Houston Astros for 2 prospects as part of a 3-team deal,” Aug. 1). Tell me, Mike, have you improved the team? So far we’ve gotten a class A pitcher, another pitcher getting Tommy John surgery for who knows what, and you paid for a .147 outfielder. Really fine job! There are kids who deserve to be here, but you’re letting them flounder at Norfolk. This isn’t the way you get fans back. Believe me, nobody thinks you’ve done a good job.

— Mark Steinhorn, Columbia

Hey O’s! Trade Mike Elias

Trade Mike Elias for an 8th-grader, who surely will develop into a fantastic general manager.

— Robert E. Glaser, Owings Mills

Wishing Mancini well

I know that professional sports is about one thing, money. But once in a great while, when extraordinary circumstances are in play, it would be nice to see a decision made from the heart, not the wallet. Trey Mancini has become the essence of what Baltimore sports should be. We watched him fight and win his battle with cancer. We watched his comeback and his compassion for others. We admired his courage, hard work, tenacity and his dedication to his team. Baltimore fans love Trey Mancini, and Trey Mancini loves Baltimore. In a kinder world, Mr. Mancini would stay in Baltimore where he wants to be and where fans want him to be. But instead, we must say goodbye and wish him well and perhaps think just a little bit less of Oriole baseball.

— Ann Power, Catonsville

Team chemistry ‘irreparably ruptured’

Orioles GM Mike “manage by statistics” Elias traded the acknowledged team leader and fan favorite to the Houston Astros for two minor league pitchers, one at AAA with a 3.00 ERA, the second at A with a 5.50 ERA. It appears that the algorithms Mr. Elias learned at Yale tell him this translates into a good deal. I suggest he should study from a different course curriculum.

Mr. Elias has permanently alienated four-plus decade fans and season ticket holders like me. He has also clearly destroyed the upbeat atmosphere in the clubhouse since the young players on the team have lost their acknowledged leader and great friend (”Orioles players, manager Brandon Hyde react to Baltimore trading Trey Mancini to Astros: ‘A lot of us are pretty upset,’” Aug. 1). Two players’ quotes from the many say it all. Adley Rutschman: “He’s a very influential guy. Just his character speaks volumes.” Ryan Mountcastle: “He was a great friend, great teammate, great person … and I know a lot of us are pretty upset.”

Mike Elias’ cold, quantitative mathematical approach to managing the Orioles apparently has no qualitative weighting for character, leadership, friendship and guts. Trey Mancini possesses all these attributes in abundance. The team chemistry has been irreparably ruptured. The fan base has lost its favorite player, a man who beat cancer to lead this long suffering franchise to a winning record on the verge of a playoff berth.

Great move, Mike. Is it possible to trade you to the Astros at season’s end for Trey Mancini and a G.M. to be named later?

— Thomas Matthews Neale, Baltimore

Mancini trade bad baseball and bad business

Oriole General Manager Mike Elias justified the trade of much beloved Trey Mancini as being about establishing a “championship window” for the Orioles (“Orioles exit disappointing trade deadline still believing in 2022 potential: ‘We’re up for the challenge,’” Aug. 3). If Mr. Elias thinks a high A minor league pitcher getting Tommy John surgery who may not pitch again until 2024, if ever, and a high A pitcher with a 5.50 ERA and five walks per seven innings opens a championship window better than the bat, glove, leadership and fan loyalty of Trey Mancini, then his baseball IQ is very suspect.

The Mancini trade is bad baseball. There is no good in diminishing the talent on a winning team, raising questions in the mind of loyal fans and gut punching a dugout of young players.

The Mancini trade was also not good business. Manager Brandon Hyde commented that this trade was just part and parcel of baseball as a business. Well, the key to good business is to keep one’s customers happy while offering them a quality product. The Orioles’ trade of Trey Mancini accomplished neither of those things.

Bad baseball, bad business, bad trade.

— Ron Boone, Timonium

Trading Trey will cost more than O’s know

I’ve been an Oriole fan since I was 8-years-old. I’ve loved them through great times and droughts. It’s so thrilling to watch this team and their talents, enthusiasm, trust in each other and, yes, hugs and love for each other. What has been so disappointing is that, for years, the management has decided we would have to pay big salaries or trade off our best players because we are in building mode and pitchers wouldn’t come to the O’s without a bribe because of Camden Yards short fences. Most of these trades failed. Not one of those trades is still here. Now, Mr. Elias et al, look at what you had in Trey Mancini. He has been an Oriole for six years. He loves the city and its people. He gives 100% every single day. Trading Trey will cost this franchise more than they know.

— Linda Sullivan Schulte, Selbyville, Delaware

‘We Want to Play for Trey’

In response to the article detailing the Orioles dealing of Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, I feel it is important to give him a proper thank you. It is sad to see Trey go. There are few players who match the joyful, determined leadership Trey brings to a clubhouse with his talent. For the past several years, he has been a bright spot during a tough rebuild. It is especially bittersweet to let him go just as we reach the cusp of competing to play in October. As a thank you to Trey, I wrote this poem, “You Want to Play for Trey.” Baltimore wishes him the best and we hope to see him back in Oriole orange come spring training.

On a Western finger of the Chesapeake

At the corner of Camden and Eutaw

The warehouse stands. …

It has hoisted the banners

Of legends whose statues rest in its shadow:

The Hoover, the Judge, the Ironman,

Cakes, Steady Eddie,

Jackie and the Babe

And the Earl of Baltimore.

Birdland’s nest, the Orioles’ magic

Roost above the dirty diamond.

Today, the statues and the bricks agree

On one thing: You want to play for Trey.

Within the warehouse are the memories

Of scorching June fastballs and

Dizzying October curves, mad dashes

To the plate and robberies in center field.

If you ask, each brick has a story.

But win or loss, today they all say,

You want to play for Trey.

It isn’t just the way he picks it at first

Or how he swings the stick,

Though it’s known his cuts are filled

With such strength it makes two Booms when he gets a hit.

No, there’s something about his smile

That can uplift you from the pits.

Off the diamond he’s darling too,

Handsome and quick of wit,

Even Cal would be jealous of his constitution.

Cancer may have knocked him down,

But in Trey there’s not an ounce of quit.

Inspired by Mo he smashed derby dingers

And made sure Mo’s spirit lingers, infused his

Magic in the statues and the bricks

And the bay and the fans rising from their seats.

If Mo was here I think he’d say

And we’d all agree, to the 16th

Degree, he can’t be beat, there just isn’t any way.

In Baltimore, on any day,

We want to play for Trey.

— Zachary Brett Charles, Baltimore