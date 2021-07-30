Public urination: a Baltimore public health problem | READER COMMENTARY

This isn’t the early 20th century. There are no longer public restrooms and baths available in our cities. I grew up in Baltimore, and yes, there used to be large public restroom facilities available. But like most other things in the city, they were ruined, and used for any number of purposes other than those for which they were intended. So they were removed. And I shudder to think what would happen if Spot-a-Pots were placed in the city. They would be tipped over within 15 minutes of being installed. If people need to use a restroom, there are fast food restaurants, bars and other places that have restrooms that could be used in an emergency. Don’t make excuses for this behavior. It cannot be justified under any circumstance. If this becomes acceptable behavior, then we are in a world of trouble and we will have sunk even lower than I ever thought possible.