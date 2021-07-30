Lake Roland hazard: muddy trails. Baltimore County must act | READER COMMENTARY

The park is actually owned by Baltimore City. It was purchased at a time the city thought it might need another reservoir, which never proved to be the case. At one time train tracks ran through the park, and they have morphed into the Red Trail, the main path through the Park. After the tracks were pulled, the park became a dumping ground for bodies, cars, tires etc. Concerned citizens banded together, petitioned Baltimore County to lease the park and pledged to maintain it. The Nature Council was born.