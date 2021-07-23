Kudos for Dan Rodricks’ screed on speed | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you Dan Rodricks for your article, “Speed cameras on Baltimore’s JFX should be the start of many more on U.S. highways” (July 20). More than ever, since the start of the pandemic, highways and streets are full of reckless drivers. Cars exceed speed limits at very high speeds and zigzag from one lane to the next, missing other cars by a few inches. Driving on highways and local streets has become very dangerous. State and local police need to start patrolling roadways and ticketing reckless drivers. It is scary to be a driver on the road today.