Maglev: Overhyped or underappreciated? | READER COMMENTARY

The issue, as with the original B & O Railroad in 1828, is building the first commercial application of a new technology that will revolutionize American transportation and raise the productivity of the whole nation, as it is extends across the country. The line between Baltimore and Washington is simply the initial phase of the new technology, which should then be extended to New York and then to Boston. But for the full potential of maglev to be realized, it will require federal government credit and coordination, as Lincoln used the Greenback credit policy to build the Trans-Pacific railroad, based on the type of credit policy promoted by Alexander Hamilton, Henry Clay through his American System, and later FDR’s New Deal dam and energy projects financed through the Reconstruction Finance Corporation. This is a far greater use of credit than continuing to bail out the Wall Street mega banks and will require the reinstatement of FDR’s Glass-Steagall Act.