‘Squeegee kids’: Baltimore must mount a major offensive against a major city problem | GUEST COMMENTARY

The tipping point of the “squeegee kids” problem in Baltimore City was reached July 7, when a driver confronted by them lost his cool, approached the young windshield washers with a metal bat and was shot dead.

The city of Baltimore government leaders must respond with a long-term, individualized plan of action to end this problem. I know that job-training plans have been tried before — and found wanting. A “one size fits all” plan cannot succeed. We must be willing to work with individuals one by one, in a detailed plan with a strong structure.

Advertisement

I suggest that Mayor Brandon Scott recruit an experienced, competent, wise, public figure as chairperson to lead a skilled committee to end this problem permanently. Skills needed would be listed to draw volunteers. Committee members, both women and men, would bring their own personal experiences and competencies, to include: understanding of young men and the ability to bond with them; willingness to listen and learn; knowledge of the strong educational programs and career-development programs in city institutions; knowledge of personal and external problems confronting many young men in Baltimore; spiritual strength in a faith tradition; health care expertise; psychosocial knowledge; high energy; kindness and graciousness. Mayor Scott and the chairperson would establish a downtown base of operations for this project, including small, private meeting rooms.

The committee members would offer these young men personal interviews and learn from them all the details of their lives, including their family obligations and personal finances, in order to help each one to make a realistic plan for his immediate future and beyond. Each plan would be tailor-made for each person, with his active participation. When the plan is made, each one would be offered an ongoing adult mentor, who would help him to work the plan and support him when difficulties threaten success. A way of earning money while learning would be devised if possible; if not, a living stipend would be provided.

Advertisement

The chairperson would plan a bi-weekly committee meeting, and each member would report on the progress of the young men with whom he or she meets. All members would help one another by sharing their specialized knowledge and experience. Startup expenses would be borne by the city, and local foundations would be invited to give the program long-term funding. Because other young men would take the places of those in this program, the initiative would be on-going for a few years until other programs diminish the need for young men to make money in this way.

For such a program to be mounted successfully, it would be launched with high expectations of success and appropriate publicity.

I hope this small outline of a major offensive against a major city problem will draw the interest of city government and evoke a strong response from citizens willing to help — and from “squeegee kids” who would welcome the help to create their future on a new trajectory.

— Kathleen Feeley

The writer is president emerita of Notre Dame of Maryland University.