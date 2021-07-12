Hogan and unemployment: falling down on the job | READER COMMENTARY

I am a 21 year-old college student and father. I have been out of work since January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have been filing for unemployment benefits consistently since February. Yet, as I write this, I have still not been paid anything by Maryland unemployment. After reapplying in March, as the department instructed claimants to do, I still have not been paid, and unemployment insurance (UI) workers told me that because of me reapplying for benefits it will only take longer to receive payments. My child and I have been severely financially impacted by this unprofessionalism and lack of unity at UI. I have been waiting for benefits for months, and when I call, all they can say is “you have been moved to the high priority list.” Yet months still fly by. Now the governor wants to take away the federal bonus for unemployment benefits. Is the governor even concerned for his people getting the help they need? Or only businesses having the labor they need?