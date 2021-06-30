Not so fast with the praise for Baltimore’s handling of homicides | READER COMMENTARY

It is pretty bad when you extol the virtues of Baltimore City by saying that we did not have an uptick in homicides like some other metropolitan areas did and even going so far as to propose that the minor reduction in homicides (348 in 2019 versus 335 in 2020) should be an example for others to follow, as op-ed writer Larry Gibson suggested. I do not feel that there should be any crowing about this supposed achievement. Baltimore had 2,205 murders from 2014 to 2020, an average of 315 per year. These numbers, when taken into consideration with our decreasing population, makes Baltimore one of the deadliest cities in the United States on a per capita basis.