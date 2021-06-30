East Baltimore community’s only green space fenced off by Weinberg Y, residents unite in protest | READER COMMENTARY

Last week, we were shocked to discover a 6-foot chain-link fence surrounding the only centrally-located, open green space in the Waverly and Ednor Gardens neighborhoods of East Baltimore. For most of the past two decades the field at the old Memorial Stadium, now known as Stadium Place, has served community members of all ages as a space to exercise, hold potlucks and walk their dogs. The field provided a perfect space to watch fireworks on the 4th of July and go sledding after snowstorms. Sports teams use it as extra warmup space during competitions, and it has seen more than one parent teach their child to fly a kite.