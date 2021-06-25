Ode to the cicada: you came, you mated, you expired | READER COMMENTARY

They were loud, they smelled, they looked odd, our dog ate them. The media had prepared us for them, letting us know that their 17-year hibernation was coming to an end and that our yards would be inundated by these unique insects. Their long wait between appearances is a survival technique. No predator can depend on them as a source of food. Without their long dormancy the species probably would have disappeared centuries ago. But they are here thanks to nature’s gift. Nature is awesome in the way she lures species to new levels of survival adaptation. We humans are no exception — perhaps we have been too good at survival so that nature feels the need to remind us, with tiny viruses, that we too are vulnerable to that delicate balance.