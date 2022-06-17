What is the value of the Jan. 6 hearings? Sun readers weigh in | READER COMMENTARY

From left, Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., wait during a break as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Convincing a Trump supporter to move on is easier said than done

I just finished reading Dan Rodrick’s commentary on Donald Trump supporters, with the Jan. 6 hearings underway (”Dan Rodricks: How to convince a Trump supporter it’s time to move on,” June 10). His opinion could not be more accurate, timely and needed. However it’s not as easy as he made it sound.

I have an ardent Trump supporter in the family and close friends that are anti-Biden, and I have a family member who has an extended family group that literally can’t be in the same room together. They are all, as Mr. Rodricks described, blind to the facts. None will budge off of their positions. The more someone tries to present the truth, the more these folks rear up and go into a defensive mode. And yet, the problems are spread throughout the country.

The politicians are more concerned with themselves and their party, and the fracture in Washington has Congress gridlocked. I sincerely hope that people can be educated before the presidential election in 2024, but I can’t see how it could change.

— Jay Esterson, Annapolis

Liz Cheney did the right thing

The U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection held a prime-time public hearing on June 9 that was viewed by an audience of 20 million. Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, played a key role in laying out the facts.

Rather than offering her own partisan views and speculations, Ms. Cheney relied exclusively on the words of members of the Trump team and family, and those who directly experienced the insurrection as evidence for her claims. Her discourse was clinical instead of emotional and sounded like that of a prosecutor, previewing the case against Donald Trump that would be made in upcoming hearings.

History, in my opinion, will recall that Ms. Cheney, unlike most of her Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, did the right thing — that principle and morality, not political gamesmanship, motivated her behavior. Ms. Cheney rhetorically indicted the overwhelming number of Republicans in Congress who continue to remain silent because of their fealty to and fear of the former president. Her indictment was pointed and profound.

Make no mistake: Ms. Cheney had the courage of her convictions. She wasn’t afraid to stand up and speak. Ms. Cheney was not influenced by the political reality that in Wyoming she lags behind her Trump-supported opponent in the polls by as much as 30 points. Her love of our country’s democratic republic trumped (no pun intended) political ambition. Sadly, the same cannot be said about most of Ms. Cheney’s colleagues.

To be clear, I disagree with Ms. Cheney on most issues, including Supreme Court appointments, gun control policies and plans to address current economic problems; ironically, she voted 90% of the time with Mr. Trump. Nevertheless, at least for today, I am Ms. Cheney’s fan and cheerleader. Despite what her detractors are saying, Ms. Cheney spoke as an American and not as a politician. It would be hard to refute that.

Why is Ms. Cheney’s behavior so remarkable and important? Because saving our constitutional democracy and the rule of law is far more important than any other matter facing the nation. Problems like inflation are temporary, ephemeral and transitory; while painful in the moment, history documents that these problems always abate. By contrast, however, once democracy is lost, it is lost — and the consequences last forever, hurting all of us more than rising gas and food prices.

Perhaps most noteworthy was Ms. Cheney’s withering message to her fellow Republicans. It was rhetorically powerful and no doubt will be remembered for a long time: “Tonight, I say this to our Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

— Richard Cherwitz, Austin, Texas

Have we all been ‘Muellerised’?

Why did The Sun bury, on page 5, coverage of the televised hearings of the House Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6? Has The Sun (and the rest of us) been “Muellerised” — turned-off to a lengthy investigation that got lots of hype, revealed some wrongdoing, but led nowhere? Attorney General Merrick Garland has already signaled that he likely won’t be prosecuting any of the big names, so America has shrugged its shoulders. The former president, his top aides, Congress members and senators who aided and abetted the coup won’t be appearing in the docket. They are above the law! Only the poor schmucks who actually invaded the Capitol will be going to prison!

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

Trump 2024 is the greatest threat the country faces

The most pathetic thing about David Brooks’ analysis of the first hearing by the Jan. 6 committee is the extent to which he believes his own narrow logic (”David Brooks: The Jan. 6 Committee Has Already Blown It,” June 10).

The GREATEST threat that the American people face is that Donald Trump is still a viable candidate for president in the 2024 elections.

The hearings were extremely effective at creating a timeline that details quite clearly a process that began in December of 2020, during which Donald Trump knowingly manipulated the system, abused his authority and plotted to thwart the existing electoral process. The tentacles extend from that calculated effort and begin to show who knew what when.

And it shows how many Republicans initially took a dim view of Mr. Trump’s machinations, only to fall into lockstep once it became clear that, once again, Mr. Trump’s magic Teflon touch was going to allow him to lie his way out of trouble.

Ultimately, this action has the potential to eliminate Mr. Trump from ever being able to hold elected office again and clearly impede the political careers of his most hypocritical co-conspirators.

And Liz Cheney will be revealed to be the true patriot and champion of the American system of government, for which the Orange One had only disdain.

— Neil Rauch, Baltimore

The truth will be revealed

The truth always comes out in the end. What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, cannot be forgotten. This was a planned attack on the U.S. Capitol to subvert the results of a free and fair election. Those who participated in this attempted coup must be held accountable.

— Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Florida

‘Most valuable to man, his right of self-government’

In the presidential election of 1800, an important precedent was set: It was the first time an incumbent party peacefully transferred power to the party that defeated it. While historically significant, it may not have been not as peaceful as generally believed. The bitterness and resentment on the part of the loser, John Adams, is part of recorded history.

Like Donald Trump, this defeated incumbent, did not attend the inauguration of his successor, Thomas Jefferson. Unlike Mr. Trump, Adams, despite his disappointment, accepted the outcome and made no attempt to stop the transfer of power. He understood that without fidelity to the Constitution, our experiment with democracy would be short-lived.

When Jefferson and Adams finally put their differences aside, after more than a decade of estrangement, their first attempt at rapprochement, through an exchange of letters, demonstrated their devotion to the republic they helped create. In his very first letter, Jefferson spoke of “what is most valuable to man, his right of self-government,” a narrative fully embraced by the Jan. 6 Committee.

— Jim Paladino, Tampa, Florida