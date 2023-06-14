37 counts for 45: Donald Trump’s federal indictment tests the nation | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump indictment highlights need to revamp classification system

Recent news on Trump’s legal issues cause reflection (”Ex-President Trump pleads not guilty in historic court appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents,” June 13). It is clear that: a.) Trump has done bad things, and b.) the prosecution is partisan. While everyone is busy cheering for their “team” and denigrating their “opponents,” someone above that fray might think of more important, or at least nonpartisan, issues.

The Trump documents matter points out a glaring issue: that of over-classifying documents. Indeed, the latest brouhaha suggests that the classification system needs a major overhaul.

Advertisement

Both Republican and Democratic past presidents and vice presidents have been found to have classified documents (Mike Pence and Joe Biden in perhaps a much less flamboyant and advertent manner). That fact suggests a nonpartisan tendency to (perhaps) overlook documents or in some way cause them to be retained inadvertently.

Changes to the classification system will likely be difficult. Should a judge be required to Classify documents, as with search warrants? Should there be an expiration date for Classification? Many approaches could be used to fix the current system. When product failure rates are too high, industry performs audits, modifying practices based on those results. When cars are going too fast on stretches of road, radar traps are put there. Should the government institute random searches as those who have access leave work?

Advertisement

Surely, there are experts on Defense secrets and on applicable laws who could spend time developing reasonable modifications.

As with immigration policy, the U.S. government is so caught up in being partisan that solving actual problems is beyond them.

— Henry Kerfoot, Havre de Grace

Trump deserves to rot in jail

I give you Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination: impeached twice; criminally indicted twice, with several charges related to violation of The Espionage Act; and found liable of sexually assaulting a woman by a jury.

This disgusting individual deserves to rot in jail (”Bret Stephens: Lock him up,” June 14).

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

Jack Smith is coming for Donald Trump

If Special Counsel Jack Smith doesn’t strike fear in the heart of Donald Trump, it’s because Donald Trump has no such vessel in his body (”Despite serious legal threat, Trump turns day in court into a campaign event,” June 14).

In a 2 ½ minute summary of the charges against the former president, Mr. Smith didn’t take one second to spin the facts, call attention to himself or attempt to put his assigned duties in any sort of historical context. In short, it was the opposite of any single occasion in which Donald Trump had a camera pointed in his direction.

Advertisement

Jack Smith was tasked with investigating and organizing information to see whether actions were taken, by a person whose stature or identity were irrelevant to him, and to determine whether intentionally or otherwise, those actions merited prosecution by a jury of the person’s peers for violating very specific laws related to national security.

And without any sign of emotion that suggested a personal stake in the outcome, he made sure to point out that this person — in fact, any person, under the legal system of this country, was to be considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. And then he emphasized that it was important to bring a speedy trial, primarily in fairness to the person being charged. In doing so, he effectively short-circuited Mr. Trump’s favorite ploy, to bog down the system with meritless claims and avoid accountability.

Mr. Smith sincerely encouraged everyone to read the indictment, to educate themselves — presumably in anticipation of the many “opinions” that will be circulated to create unnecessary distractions and foment hostility — for the sole purpose of reviving the tired theme that Donald Trump has once again, been unfairly victimized for absolutely no reason whatsoever.

Only this time, Trump will find that his adolescent rantings will gain him nothing of value. He will, at long last, find himself alone and defenseless. In the end, Donald Trump will be made to face the consequences for his actions, and the Republican Party will be revealed to be his co-conspirators.

As Martin Luther King said “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Fingers crossed, everyone. The hammer is coming down.

Advertisement

— Neil Rauch, Pikesville

The GOP should familiarize themselves with the facts

After a seven month investigation, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith announced that Donald J. Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Florida. (”Trump facing 37 count indictment,” June 10). The alleged crimes include retention of classified documents, obstruction of justice and lying to the government, among other infractions.

The investigation was thorough, and the details laid out in the indictment are devastating and damning. As stunning as the indictment is, what is even more appalling and disheartening is the reaction of the Republican Party. Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republican members of the House, and even the Republican candidates for president in 2024, have rallied behind the former president and have railed against the Justice Department and the FBI, casting doubt on the integrity of these hallowed institutions. The GOP used to be a party of law and order, now they talk of defunding the FBI (”FBI headquarters: Shouldn’t equity matter in choosing between Maryland and Virginia?” June 12).

This is in stark contrast to the Republican Party during the Watergate scandal when the Republicans in Congress told Nixon to resign or else, he would be impeached.

Undoubtedly, the former president is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that innocence or guilt will be established through his trial. In the meantime, the GOP needs to stop enabling and abetting the former president and his brazen and criminal actions that endanger the security of our country and debase the very institutions that are the foundations of our democracy.

Republicans in Congress should read the indictment, familiarize themselves with the facts that have been presented and let the Legal system determine the truth and let Justice prevail.

Advertisement

— Vijay Abhyankar, Bel Air

The Trump indictment: a chance to show our national maturity

The 45th president of this nation was indicted on 37 criminal counts (”Federal indictment of former President Donald Trump unsealed”). This is a moment for our nation to demonstrate that we have attained the political age of majority and take our responsibilities seriously. We can no longer remain in our adolescence; our Constitution is, after all, almost 234 years old. This indictment presents this nation with a choice, like that confronted by new parents. We can no longer go forward as we used to do, pretending our actions and those of others do not effect our safety or the safety others.

We the people were conceived with the Declaration of Independence in 1776, birthed when we ratified a constitution 1789, became toddlers in 1812 with the Treaty of Ghent, experienced our adolescent angst from 1861-1865, continued into our young adulthood experiencing WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Watergate, and the Gulf and Afghan wars.

With the indictment of a former president, we have come to a time when we will be tested to see if, as Lincoln said, “that this nation or any other nation, so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.”

The time has come to decide whether or not this nation will act like new parents and put our family, our national family first, or remain disinterested bystanders who revel in youthful indiscretions. It is time to become a mature nation, a nation unafraid to face tough political situations, and follow the Constitution and the laws of this nation.

Each citizen should read, mark and inwardly digest this indictment. Each of us, in our own way, is called upon to follow the Constitution and live up to our founding ideals (or peaceably redress our grievances) or fall victim to the tirades of our own tribe, religion, or party.

Advertisement

This 49-page indictment provides this nation with the opportunity to move from young adulthood and being viewed as a Banana Republic, to maturity and being viewed as the most respected and mature democratic nation with a government “of, by, and for the people.”

As a mature nation, every citizen might consider looking, not in a national mirror dimly, but examining clearly and without bias, the national imperfections in its parties, politicians and policies, and discern how we as the United States may go about correcting ourselves.

We are a nation based upon ideas codified within documents that were at the time new and radical. Recalling this nation’s essence — which was forged in the fires of revolution, tempered by civil war, strengthened and preserved by the men and women who sacrificed themselves upon the altar of freedom — let us hope that justice will roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Yes, let us face head on this current national dilemma and let us trust in the best system in the world and let justice be done.

— Eric Zile, Baltimore