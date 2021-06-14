There’s nothing progressive about Marilyn Mosby’s crime approach | READER COMMENTARY

Again I read in Mr. Rodrick’s column (“Marilyn Mosby’s experiment in ‘progressive prosecution’ calls for patience, something in short supply in crime-and-grime-weary Baltimore,” June 11) that it is alleged that Baltimore Police officers do not arrest for offenses for “on view” public drinking/urination, drug possession/selling, prostitution and other so-called minor offenses because Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has decreed that such offenses will not be prosecuted. If such a decree was issued by the State’s Attorney’s Office when I was sergeant with the Baltimore Police Department, I would have laughed at such a ludicrous display of hubris. Since when does the state’s attorney declare laws and ordinances null and void? For another matter, her office doesn’t control the police department; she isn’t the police commissioner. Plus, if State’s Attorney Mosby’s assistants refuse to prosecute a legal, probable cause arrest, that is on her office. When the complaints come in about police not legally clearing the drug corners, or enforcing public drinking outside of a bar and with pedestrians being harassed, she can handle the outrage.