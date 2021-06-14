Maryland families: Fear not, help is on the way | READER COMMENTARY

We understand that even with the great team that we have, we can only continue to change Maryland for the better with the assistance of our partners and the citizens of Maryland. This is why we continue to look for opportunities that encourage collaboration between state, local and federal partners from multiple disciplines such as “Project Bounce Back,” as well as engaging citizens like you, who can help us create a safer Maryland for all. Here’s what you can do: Offer positive affirmation to a child in your life; help rebuild a strong sense of community, connection and support; help those in need to access youth-specific resources; and support community hubs for activities, resources and trauma-informed communities. My office can provide more resources to assist in this task.