Another day, another mass shooting. | READER COMMENTARY

UVALDE, TX - MAY 25: A Texas State Trooperplaces flowers for the victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 21 people were killed, including 19 children in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Trump Jr. sums up the mass shooting problem

So glad to read the comments about the grotesque school shooting in Uvalde, Texas (”Another mass shooting, more children dead, still no action from lawmakers,” May 30). How such shock and horror can touch innocent children and their families humbles the concept of good and evil. What I found conspicuous by its absence was condemnation of family and acquaintances.

As Mark Follman of Mother Jones pointed out in his May 25th op-ed these monsters don’t “suddenly snap. They decide to kill.” Why didn’t anyone notice what was happening? It’s time we become “busy bodies” and take an interest in what’s happening around us — the reality, not the digital. Mass murderer Salvador Ramos had a mother, Adriana Reyes, who had the audacity to exclaim, “He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him.” Well, it’s time we begin proactively judging kids.

And it’s not guns, Ramos could have used a machete, a bomb or a bat. I just read comments by Donald Trump, Jr. He expressed my views better than I could.

In a recent commentary he stated, “We pretend that everything is great and fine because we can’t acknowledge anymore that people are screwed up.” He went on to say, “They blame it on the guns, they’ll blame it on everything because no one can possibly take responsibility for their actions.”

I’m no fan of the Trump family, but when I hear the truth, it needs to be shouted from the rooftops. In conclusion, Don Trump, Jr. blames all of us, “our own stupidity, apathy, wokeness, laziness. That’s the bramble folks, and until we fix that, the rest is just talk …” And I agree with Mr. Trump — right on!

— Nester Heid, Baltimore

Raise the age of firearms purchase to 21

Why don’t we pass a national prohibition on the purchase of firearms by anyone younger than 21? Since many of the mass shooters are 18-20 years old, such a law would likely prevent a few mass shootings. Yet the Second Amendment, as currently interpreted, tends to block efforts to pass such laws. This is why it’s time to discuss the possibility of a new amendment to the Constitution, limiting the right to bear arms to those who are 21 or over.

— Lewis Fallis, Austin, Texas

Does the right to life end at elementary school?

How can I find out the positions of Catholic and evangelical Protestant clergy on the right to life? Oh I know they’ve been finger-wagging and lecturing us for decades about when the right to life begins — and thundering out condemnation of any politician or pregnant woman with a different view. That’s not my question. What I want to know is when the right to life ends. Is it in the 20th week of second grade? The tenth? Maybe even the fifth?

Judging from their strange silence against the gun-infatuated, NRA-flunky Republican Party, I think I know when they would say the right to life ends. It ends at the moment of matriculation in elementary school.

— George Angell, Baltimore

If anyone’s evil or mentally ill, it’s elected officials

I’m seeing a lot of commentary that blames the spate of mass shootings on “evil,” or on mental health conditions. The United States stands uniquely above all other developed countries in mass shooting, with over 100 during the period 1998-2019, resulting in 816 deaths. The other countries are in single digits. We apparently have a tenfold number of mental health cases, or evil — more than anyone on the globe. America is truly exceptional in this regard.

I submit that mostly, these are our elected officials. The blood of the shooting victims is on their hands, as they have done nothing to make our children safer since Sandy Hook 10 years ago.

There is a direct correlation between gun ownership and homicide rates. America has more guns than people and a homicide rate approximately four times the rest of the developed world. A healthy majority of Americans polled want stronger curbs on guns. Our elected officials have chosen to ignore both the slaughter, and the people’s will, in favor of the gun lobby. They must be either crazy or evil.

— Kennard Wiggins, Elkton

A question for Sen. Cardin

I wrote a letter to our Sen. Ben Cardin. It reads:

“Republicans have said over and over that if more people had guns for protection less people would die. Yet deaths from gun violence thus far this year in the U.S. are neck in neck with those killed on both sides in Ukraine.

Guns don’t kill people. People with guns kill people. Those children in Texas bled to death while men with guns waited.

My question to you is this: What possible use is an assault weapon to a law-abiding citizen in the U.S.?

Please do not respond with a perfunctory letter about your sorrow or regrets or obfuscation. Please just give a factual, logical answer to the question. Just give me an answer to that

— Rachel Combelic, Baltimore

Rodricks gets to the root of endemic violence

My compliments to Mr. Rodricks, he finally nailed the “root” cause of endemic violence in Baltimore — the “gun” (“Dan Rodricks: The question for Americans about guns: Do we want to live this way forever?” June 1). The police commissioner has long danced around the “gun” as the vector for the horrific violence impacting neighborhoods by blaming it on poverty, mental illness, and drug addiction, suggesting all shooters are economically deprived drug addicts who need psychiatric therapy. But he never says that, and Mr. Rodricks doesn’t fall into that cliché trap.

The NRA is justifiability the public face in the debate about coming to grips with gun violence. It is because of their metaphorical ring publicly being kissed by those politicians taking their money and stonewalling anything that impacts gun safety in order to stay in power by appealing to the gun fundamentalist voter. But the NRA is merely a fellow traveler of the organization that is the engine of our gun culture: the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), which is the national trade association for the American firearms industry. Just reading the introduction to its Firearm and Ammunition Industry, Economic Impact Report for 2022 is to understand why this country is awash in innocent blood. The NSSF states:

“America’s firearm and ammunition industry is a critical component of our nation’s security, public safety, and economic well-being … and is essential for law abiding Americans to exercise their Second Amendment right to acquire a firearm and ammunition for lawful purposes like personal protection and home defense. Without our industry, the right to keep and bear arms would be a mere illusion.”

After extolling the 2nd Amendment, the report gets down to the nitty-gritty and praises the gun industry for creating good paying jobs and paying taxes, and it congratulates the industry for being, “one of the bright spots in our economy.” It goes on to suggest that the reader " take a look for yourself and see the impact we have nationally on your home state.”

I couldn’t agree more. It is all about the “Benjamins.”

— Jim Giza, Baltimore

Less talk, more action on guns

We all agree that gun violence is terrible. I, like many, believe guns are not the primary problem in gun violence. After every tragedy we get a lot of grandiose verbiage and banalities, especially by those we expect, and need, to do something about it, but never concrete ideas, let alone actions.

Therefore please consider this: Everyone purchasing a weapon has to be prechecked, and if passed, registered with the gun’s information and serial number. You must be 25 to buy an assault-style weapon. Everyone who already has an unregistered gun must register it (no questions asked) within 6 months; after six months anyone caught with an unregistered gun gets a mandatory minimum sentence. If your weapon is ever part of any criminal event, you are liable and responsible along with the actual perpetrator, if identified. All gun trials are by judges. Penalties for the owner of the gun, if they are not the actual user in the crime, are at the discretion of the judge with minimums for different levels of crime (i.e. six months for robbery, five years for murder).

Additionally anyone with mental issues, or who makes any threatening comments or actions is immediately checked for registered guns, and they are immediately confiscated until they petition, and are granted relief by, a judge. Simple, reasonable, accommodates both sides — and likely never to be considered.

— Bruce Shipley Rice, Towson

It’s all about the money

The gun problem in our country is all about money and always has been! But no politician is talking about that. The gun manufacturers make a fortune off gun sales while the GOP takes political donations from the NRA and is glad to do so. Why cut off that very steady flow of cash?

— Stephen Coar, Havre de Grace